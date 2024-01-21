Former Japanese Adult Actress Says She’ll Consider Dating A Fan If He Earns At Least S$270K/Year

Former Adult Actress May Date Fan With S$270,000 Annual Income

Former Japanese adult actress Yua Mikami has said that she may consider dating a fan on one condition: they have to make at least 30 million yen (S$270,000) a year.

Even then, the fan only has a 50% chance of becoming her beau, she said during a recent TV show appearance.

Although she apologised for her shocking requirement, she explained that she would like someone who can work and travel alongside her.

As such, the entertainer hopes that her ideal partner makes more than her in the long run should things become serious.

Must make S$270k/year to stand a chance to date former adult actress

On 16 Jan, Yua Mikami made an appearance on the ‘Iwakura & Yoshizumi Show’, reported Japanese news outlet Livedoor News.

During her segment, she fielded questions about the likelihood of her dating someone who is a fan.

In response, she said: “Around 50%, it’s not zero, though.”

However, she noted that it also depends on how much of a fan the person is.

This is because she thinks that if someone is a big fan of an artist, they would not typically see them as a love interest.

Mikami added that a suitor should earn a minimum of 30 million yen (S$271,526) annually before she would consider going out with him.

She then quickly apologised, saying that she didn’t know the average income as she has never had a part-time job.

Yua Mikami wants long-term partner to make more money than her

Mikami went on to explain that, ideally, she would want her long-term partner to earn more than her.

“So the amount [I quoted] is a lot less [than what I hope for].”

Per Livedoor News, the former actress makes about 100 million yen (S$90,508) a year.

Essentially, she wants to go steady with someone who can hold his own even though he is with her.

“I want to be able to work together, go on trips, and support each other [when needed].”

