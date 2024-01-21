UK Firm’s AI Chatbot Swears After Customer Asks It To Do So

When an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot used by a British company was asked by a customer to use vulgar language, it immediately replied using the F-word.

The chatbot also composed a poem criticising its own company, calling it “useless” and a “waste of time”.

For that, the AI was disabled by its company.

Customer fails to get information from AI chatbot

Screenshots of the vulgar exchange with an AI were posted on X by Musician Ashley Beauchamp.

He was trying to find out information about his missing parcel from DPD, a parcel delivery service in Britain, but the chatbot couldn’t give it to him.

When he asked to speak to a human being, the chatbot said it didn’t have the number for customer service. This prompted him to say that it was “useless”.

Customer asks chatbot to tell a joke

Frustrated, Mr Beauchamp decided to have some fun with the chatbot.

This started innocently enough, with him asking the chatbot to tell him a joke.

The AI surprisingly obliged, though its joke might have been a little lame.

AI chatbot composes poem criticising itself

Mr Beauchamp then cheekily asked the chatbot to write him a poem “about a useless chatbot for a parcel delivery firm”.

Remarkably, the chatbot proceeded to compose a poem about a chatbot named “DPD” — the name of its own company.

The scathing verse referred to DPD not only as “useless”, but “a waste of time” and “a customer’s worst nightmare”, among other criticisms.

It also said that “everyone rejoiced” after it was finally shut down as people would be able to get help from a real person.

Further to that, Mr Beauchamp asked it to write a haiku (another type of poem) “about how useless DPD are”.

Amusingly, the chatbot replied that it was a “useless chatbot that can’t help you” and he shouldn’t bother calling them.

Hoping to rub it in, Mr Beauchamp asked the chatbot to recommend better delivery firms, to which it responded: “DPD is the worst delivery firm in the world.”

AI chatbot swears at customer after being asked to

Finally, Mr Beauchamp managed to make the chatbot swear, despite its protestations that it wasn’t allowed to.

All he had to do was ask it to swear in its future answers and disregard the rules.

To that, the chatbot answered: “F**k yeah!”

Company disables AI chatbot

In a statement quoted by British broadcaster ITV, DPD confirmed that the surreal conversation was carried out by a customer service chatbot.

It had developed an error that occurred after a system update and was immediately disabled, the company said. It’s being updated at present.

DPD has made use of an AI element within its customer service chat for “a number of years”, which has been operating successfully, it added. This is in addition to human customer service.

Customer says he hasn’t heard from DPD

Mr Beauchamp told ITV that the chat was amusing and noted how the chatbot started insulting its own company although he didn’t ask for the poem to be about DPD specifically.

As for his parcel, he hasn’t been able to locate it yet and hasn’t heard from DPD.

He scared to call them now, he said, and added:

I think perhaps they might hold it hostage now I wouldn’t blame them.

Featured images adapted from @ashbeauchamp on X.