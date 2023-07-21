Aircon Unit Drops 17 Floors & Hits Woman In Taipei, She Passes Away From Injuries

33kg Aircon Unit Falls & Kills Woman Waiting At Taipei Bus Stop

On 20 July, a freak accident occurred in New Taipei City, Taiwan, when an air conditioner or aircon fell 17 floors and killed a woman in its path.

The victim was a 21-year-old university student identified as Ms Huang.

At the time of the incident, she had been waiting for a bus with her older sister.

Was waiting for the bus when accident happened

8world News reported that the accident happened at a building near Exit 2 of Xinpu MRT Station in Banqiao District, New Taipei City.

The unfortunate event occurred at around 1.11pm.

The 33kg airconditioner had fallen from a height of 17 floors, before crashing into Ms Huang on the street level.

According to 8world News, Ms Huang’s sister performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her after witnessing the traumatic incident.

Unfortunately, Ms Huang suffered extensive bruises on her head and fractured her legs.

She passed away from her injuries after being sent to the hospital.

Worker let go of aircon unit during installation

At the time of the accident, a worker had been installing the unit on the 17th floor of the building, noted China Press.

The worker in question told the police that he thought the aircon had been installed before letting go.

Therefore, he did not expect it to fall from his grasp.

The worker was reportedly standing inside the unit while hanging the air conditioner on the outside wall.

He believed that he did not tighten the screw securely, causing the unit to fall 17 floors.

21-year-old woman dies after aircon accident in Taipei

Unfortunately, 21-year-old Ms Huang was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The local police are investigating the case under the possible charge of negligence causing death.

MS News extends our condolences to the victim’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8视界新闻新加坡 8world News on Facebook.