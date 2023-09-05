M’sia Airlines Business Class Passenger Gets Pre-Packed Buns & Bottled Water For In-Flight Meal

Malaysia Airlines Business Class Passenger Gets Pre-Packed Buns & Biscuits For In-Flight Meal

There are many reasons why passengers choose to pay extra for premium seats when travelling abroad.

Apart from the increased comfort, another reason could be the lavish meals that come with these more atas seats.

However, a passenger who recently took a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) business-class flight to Vietnam was surprised to be served pre-packed buns, biscuits, and bottled mineral water — a far cry from the champagne and chef-prepared meals one might typically expect.

The surprisingly simple meal likely had to do with MAS’ current transition to a new catering service.

The flagship carrier said that “pre-packed meals” will be provided for passengers flying shorter routes during this transitional period.

Malaysian Airlines business class passenger receives pre-packed meal on flight to Vietnam

On Tuesday (5 Sep), a Facebook user shared that she recently came across the news about MAS’ transition to a new catering company.

As it so happened, she knew of a friend who was flying from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Vietnam via the airline.

Curious, she reached out to her friend to ask about his experience.

Initially, the friend was confident that he’d have a pleasant in-flight meal experience, saying,

Rest assured! There won’t be an issue. I bought business class tickets.

However, all it took was a flight to Hanoi for the OP’s friend to have a 180-degree change in his response.

That night, the OP received a picture of her friend’s humble in-flight meal, which comprised:

Two pre-packed buns

Two pre-packed cakes

Two packets of biscuits

An apple

A bottle of bottled mineral water

Seeing how disappointing their meal was, the passenger jokingly told the OP,

They [give] me Gardenia I’m happier.

The OP took the opportunity to ask other MAS passengers about their in-flight meals and questioned if the lacklustre spread was indeed due to MAS’ catering transition.

Affected flights mostly departed from Kuala Lumpur

Several netizens subsequently shared pictures of similar-looking meals on their MAS flights.

Nearly all the flights, however, shared similarities — they departed from KL.

This passenger, who flew from Bali to KL, was served a braised beef dish which looked far more appetising than the pre-packed meal.

MAS passengers on selected flights may receive ‘pre-packed’ meals during carrier’s catering transition

According to the New Straits Times (NST), MAS ended its long-term partnership with Brahim’s Food Services last Friday (1 Sep).

Moving forward, MAS will be working with eight caterers for their in-flight meals.

This move will reportedly provide customers with more meal choices.

During this transitional period, some passengers may receive “revised meal offerings” or “pre-packed meals”.

In light of the disruption, passengers on affected routes may opt to bring their own meals on board their flight.

