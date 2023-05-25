SIA Will Serve Appetisers Again On Certain Economy Class Flights, Cease Usage Of Paper Boxes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Appetisers To Return To SIA Economy Class On Flights 3.5 Hours & Longer

In the past few months, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has drawn criticism for the allegedly poor quality of its meals in the economy class.

The airline has decided to address the issue by re-introducing appetisers back into selected economy class flights.

Those on flights that take one-and-a-half hours will have a bread roll alongside their meals.

Meanwhile, passengers on flights spanning three-and-a-half hours and longer will be able to enjoy an assortment of appetisers.

SIA economy class flights resume serving appetisers

According to The Milellion, SIA will be resuming serving appetisers on certain flights starting from 1 June.

Currently, those on economy class flights shorter than 3.5 hours get to enjoy one main course and a dessert.

As for passengers on economy class flights 3.5 hours or longer, they currently receive one main course, dessert and bread roll.

This will change from 1 June onwards, as meals on longer economy class flights will comprise an appetiser, a bread roll, a main course, cheese, crackers and a dessert.

Economy class meals on short-haul flights between 1.5 to 3.5 hours will also have bread rolls and butter, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Removal of appetisers due to supply chain reasons

Responding to queries by ST, an SIA spokesman said the airline had removed the appetisers for supply chain reasons during the pandemic and to avoid food wastage.

They have since reintroduced some of the items and are working with suppliers to resume serving others in economy class.

The spokesman also stated that the move was not linked to the airline’s recent record-breaking profits.

“Plans for this reinstatement began before our full-year results,” she said. “Some items were also restored to the meal tray before that.”

SIA’s current budget for in-flight meals is also 20% higher than for its 2019/2020 financial year. However, the airline expects a smaller capacity than that year.

In addition, SIA has put up a tender to buy hot towels, which will close at noon on 5 June.

Will you be looking forward to the expanded menu for your next SIA flight? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Not proceeding with paper boxes after feedback from trial

Meanwhile, another pressing issue has been the paper packaging that the airline has been trialling to contain its food.

Apparently, after feedback from passengers, they will cease the usage of the boxes for the time being, at least for medium- and long-haul flights, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

A spokesperson told CNA that they have taken feedback from members of the public into consideration, and are aware that they may have to change the design of the packaging.

Previously, customers had remarked that the paper boxes appeared ‘cheap’.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the changes for the packaging will come into effect. We’ll update the article once that information is available.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and SATS.