Alien Huang Delivered Mooncakes As Mid-Autumn Gifts To Friends Before He Passed Away

When the sudden passing of Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang hit headlines on Wednesday (16 Sep), the shock and sadness around the region was palpable.

Huang (黄鸿升), fondly known by his stage name Xiao Gui (小鬼), was found dead in his Taipei home following a freak accident in the bathroom.

2 weeks after his death, his industry friends took to Instagram to reveal the surprising gifts they have received from Mr Huang, which include mooncakes and customised shoes.

Alien Huang sent mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Taiwanese host Matilda Tao, 50, took a snapshot of a mooncake she received on Saturday (26 Sep) and posted it on Instagram.

Source

She posted the photo with the caption,

Mooncakes sent from the moon. The staff said you have arranged it before, thank you.

Apparently the late star had pre-arranged the deliveries to his friends prior to his death. That they received it after he passed away was bittersweet.

Another Taiwanese celebrity, Gemma Wu, also shared a photo of a similar mooncake from Huang’s streetwear label Alien Evolution Studio on Instagram on Friday (25 Sep).

Source

Wu described the gift with endearing words about how she missed her elder brother, thanking him for the gift, and declaring that he had lived a good life.



Source

The final Taiwanese celebrity to post the mooncake was 54-year-old Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen.

Source

On Sunday (27 Sep), he shared the photo “a gift from the moon” he had received from Huang, who he affectionally called “the kid”.

Jen praised him as being considerate, and revealed how the cakes were “carefully designed and prepared” before Huang’s untimely death.

Source

The post came with the above photo of the pair standing side-by-side.

Sneakers to commemorate a journey well-travelled

As for Taiwanese actress Lee Chien Na, who goes by her stage name Gina Lee, she received something different but equally special.

On the same day that Jen uploaded the mooncake, Lee shared the customised sneakers Huang gifted to her.

Source

Feeling immensely grateful, she said,

You know I love crossover shoes and commissioned Asics to send me a pair of sneakers, but I only received them after you left.

Lee assured Huang that she will take good care of it, and thanked him for the thought.

A star gone too soon

Mr Huang, who was an industry veteran, was a popular host for entertainment variety shows. Having been in the entertainment business for 18 years, he was beloved by thousands of fans all over Asia.

Those who adored him will sorely miss him, and remember him for his boundless talent and compassion.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Huang’s family members.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.