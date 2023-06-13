M’sian Entrepreneur Sells Durians From S$1.45/kg, Customers Flock Selangor Pop-Up Stall

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Sells Durians From S$1.45 per kg at Selangor, Customers Arrive In Droves To Purchase Fruit

‘Tis the durian season, and most of us are on the hunt for cheap deals for the king of fruits.

One Malaysian entrepreneur may have outdone his competitors, however, by selling durians at a starting price of RM5 (S$1.45) per kg.

The offer seems to have been a resounding success, with customers flocking to his stall in Selangor for a chance to snag the fruits.

Businessman offers durians at S$1.45 per kg in Selangor

On 11 June, the owner of D’Herbs Holdings, Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri, posted to Instagram announcing the promotion.

He revealed that he had set up a pop-up stall in Selangor outside the headquarters of his company, selling the durians at a discounted price.

The offer will be available from Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 7pm.

Dato’ Sri Aliff shared that his intention in running the offer was to contribute to charity while improving business.

In a post by KL Foodie on Facebook, further details on the promotion were revealed.

Generic durians will be at RM5 (S$1.45) per kg, while premium varieties such as Blackthorn, Tekka and Musang King or Mao Shan Wang will be at RM30 (S$8.70) per kg.

KL Foodie noted that the offer will be valid for a limited time only, though no end date is stated.

Customers arrive in droves to pick up durians

The stall was instantly popular with Malaysians, many of whom arrived in droves to purchase the durians.

In a set of pictures uploaded by Dato’ Sri Aliff, countless customers swarmed the stall to get a taste of the king of fruits.

Eventually, staff there had to set up a queue to allow an orderly purchase of the fruits.

Judging from the turnout, the sale seemed to be a resounding success, with business likely picking up even further in the upcoming days.

Netizens on Facebook have also praised Dato’ Sri Aliff for his efforts in giving back to the community, highlighting that the promotion made durians more affordable for the less fortunate.

If you have plans to travel to Malaysia soon and wish to drop by the stall, here’s how to get there:

D’Herbs Holdings

Address: 6-1, Jalan Pekaka, 8/1D, PJU 5 Prestij, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Dates: Daily for a limited time

Durian sale hours: 12pm – 7pm

Hope the sale benefits the wider community

While Singapore may have many durian promos, few places can offer a price as low as Dato’ Sri Aliff is promising.

Now that we’re in the midst of the June holidays, it’d be a great chance to invite the family on a trip to Malaysia for a vacation as well as a durian feast.

We’re sure the great reception so far means the fruits may sell out really soon. So don’t waste more time and start planning your travels.

