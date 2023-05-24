Giant Tampines Is Having Another S$2 Durian Sale, Satisfy Cravings For The King Of Fruits

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Giant Tampines Durian Sale Has Red Prawn, Mao Shan Wang & More From S$2 Till 22 June

If you’re still chiding yourself for missing Giant’s big durian sale last year, it’s time to let go of your guilt and plan a trip to the East because there’s another one happening there for the next month or so.

Yup, from now till 22 June, you can find multiple varieties of the King of Fruits from as low as S$2 at Giant Hypermarket in Tampines.

If there was ever a time to organise your very own durian party at home, this would be it.

Experts to guide you at Giant Tampines durian sale

According to Giant’s Facebook post on Tuesday (23 May), the following types of durian will be available at the sale at its Tampines branch:

Mao Shan Wang

Wang Zhong Wang

Red Prawn

Black Pearl

Golden Phoenix

D101

D13

Prices start from as low as S$2, so you don’t have to worry about spending a small fortune just to satisfy your intense craving for the King of Fruits.

However, do note that each customer is limited to purchasing just two pieces of the S$2 durians.

After all, the supermarket wants to ensure that there’s enough to go around.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the different varieties, fret not — a “durian expert” will be on hand to help you select a type that best suits your tastebuds.

Simply tell them what you prefer or happen to have a yearning for at that moment — something bitter, sweet, creamy, or all three? — and they’ll direct you to the right section.

After that, head home, crack open the thorny shell, and try not to drool as you admire the soft golden flesh inside.

Free parking & shuttle bus services available

To ensure customers get fresh durians throughout the sale, Giant will be refreshing its stock daily.

The supermarket has also made it easier to visit with all-day free parking and regular shuttle bus services. Check out the timings and locations here.

We know you’re raring to go so here are more deets and how you can get to the sale:



Giant Hypermarket – Tampines

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528765

Sale dates: Now till 22 June

Durian sale hours: 12pm – 10pm (supermarket open 24 hours)

Nearest MRT station: Tampines and Pasir Ris

Love ’em or hate ’em, it’s undeniable that the durian is an icon in Singapore.

So even if they’re not your favourite fruit, share this news with your friends and family so that those who do enjoy eating them can make a trip down and stock up on all the durians they can carry.

Featured image adapted from Giant Singapore on Facebook.