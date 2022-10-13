S’pore Woman Has Allergic Reaction To Gel Manicure, Warns Others To Be Careful

Woman Suffers Severe Allergic Reaction After Going For Gel Manicure

We typically expect nothing more from a gel manicure other than a relaxing time and a set of eye-catching nails.

One woman in Singapore, however, had a rather terrifying experience after receiving such a service.

Her gel manicure allegedly caused her to suffer a severe allergic reaction, resulting in broken nails and swollen fingertips.

Horrified by the incident, she now urges others to be careful when going for manicures.

Woman has allergic reaction following gel manicure

Posting to TikTok on 12 Oct, a woman detailed her ordeal after receiving a gel manicure.

Explaining that the manicure was to celebrate the grand opening of her store, she sat patiently for three hours to get it done.

However, thigs took quite a turn when one of her nails “fell off”.

She then began to feel itching in her fingertips, followed by visible redness and swelling.

Unable to endure the agony, the OP removed the manicure after one week.

However, the condition of her fingers only became worse, with “pus oozing” and “itchy blisters forming”.

Urges others to be cautious

After posting the clip, numerous other TikTokers chimed in to share that they also had similar experiences, proving that it isn’t as rare as one might think.

“Turns out it’s contact dermatitis,” the OP explained.

An allergic reaction, contact dermatitis typically shows up as an itchy rash with occasional bumps and blisters. In certain cases, it can even result in a burning sensation.

According to the TikTok video, the OP purchased ointment to treat the blisters. She added in a comment that she was told to moisturise as well.

She now urges others to be cautious when doing gel manicures.

“We need to spread more awareness for this,” she emphasised in a separate comment.

Netizens were also sympathetic to her plight. One user noted that allergic reactions have become startlingly common during gel manicures due to exposure to all sorts of chemicals.

Another warned her to moderate the use of steroid creams, as it may cause a relapse.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the incident.

In the meantime, we wish her a speedy recovery and hope she’ll be able to get another manicure – with no painful side effects – soon.

