Ambulance Driver In Thailand Stops To Buy Goreng Pisang While Transporting Patient, Hospital Investigating

Ambulance Driver In Thailand Comes Under Investigation For Stopping To Buy Goreng Pisang

While it’s natural to feel the urge to snack every now and then, there is a time and a place to do it — especially when there are other urgent matters.

An ambulance driver in Thailand recently came under fire for stopping to buy goreng pisang while transporting a patient.

The patient’s daughter witnessed the incident and filed a complaint about it with the hospital.

After conducting an investigation, the hospital said the stop should not have happened.

Ambulance driver in Thailand stops to buy goreng pisang

According to Thai PBS World, an ambulance was transporting 64-year-old Sommai Thongkerd to Nakhon Nayok Hospital after he began experiencing difficulties breathing on 13 Oct.

While travelling to the hospital, the driver allegedly made a brief stop to collect fried banana fritters from a roadside seller.

He reportedly ordered it online, telling the vendor to pass it to him during his stop on the way to his destination.

Sommai’s daughter, 32-year-old Suchada Mali, was in the ambulance with her father and saw him stop to buy the snack.

Filing a complaint with the hospital apparently did not result in any follow-up on the issue.

She then took to social media to detail the incident, where it gained public attention.

Hospital says stop should not have happened

Ms Suchada revealed that she told the hospital staff she did not want anyone else to go through what she and her father did.

“I wish to know what will happen to the ambulance driver,” she added. Ms Suchada also said that the hospital had told her they were investigating the matter.

The Nation Thailand reported that on 16 Oct, the hospital issued a statement, providing a timeline of what occurred.

They shared that while the stop only lasted three seconds, it should not have happened.

Mr Sommai was admitted to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. They then discharged him the day after as his condition had returned to normal.

The hospital also sent representatives to personally apologise to Mr Sommai and his family for the matter.

