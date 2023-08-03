American Man Allegedly Cursed & Swore At Orchard Restaurant Director, Faces Harrassment Charges In Court

American Man Charged For Allegedly Swearing At Shashlik Restaurant Director

On Thursday (3 August), 54-year-old American Greg Austin Lynn was charged in the Singapore court for an incident that transpired in June.

He had allegedly rained expletives at the director and shareholder of Shashlik Restaurant in Far East Shopping Centre.

When Lynn was at the police station two days later, he also allegedly refused to sign a statement by an officer.

As such, the American faces four charges, including two counts of harassment.

Incident between American man & restaurant director occurred on 18 June

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the incident first occurred on 18 June.

Lynn had made a call and purportedly uttered expletives to Shashlik Restaurant director Tan Tong Kein at about 8.30pm.

However, that was not the end of his tirade.

Upon arriving at the Orchard restaurant about 40 minutes later, Lynn allegedly continued to curse and swear at Mr Tan.

In addition, he purportedly became physically violent by pushing Mr Tan’s chest.

Lynn also reportedly told the restaurant director that he’d shut down the establishment, which specialises in Russian-Hainanese cuisine.

“I will (deal with) every family member you got from here to China… because I own China too,” said Lynn.

Two days later, he allegedly refused to sign a statement by a police officer — the contents of which remain undisclosed.

Lynn was at Tanglin Police Division on Kampong Java Road near Newton Road at the time.

Faces 4 charges including 2 counts of harassment

In court, Lynn told District Judge Lorraine Ho that he will be claiming trial and that he won’t be engaging a lawyer.

According to TODAY, the American disclosed that he has been coming to Singapore since 1996, so he is “familiar with Singapore law”.

He wishes to contest all four of the charges against him and represent himself during the trial.

Additionally, Lynn noted that the matter has been drawn out for over a month.

He then accused the police of not doing their due diligence and purposely prolonging the matter to inflict harm on him.

Should he be found guilty of harassment, Lynn faces six months in jail and a maximum fine of S$5,000 for each count.

He will return to court on 11 Aug.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via The Straits Times and Construction Plus Asia.