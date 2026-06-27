Amos Yee claims he was refused entry to Pink Dot 2026 ‘due to organisers’ discretion’

Amos Yee says he was ‘banned’ from Pink Dot 2026, PAP & WP MPs attend for 5th consecutive year

Amos Yee has claimed that he was refused entry to this year’s Pink Dot, which was held on Saturday (27 June).

This was due to “the organisers’ discretion”, he alleged.

Amos Yee says he was excited to go for Pink Dot 2026

In a post on X on Saturday, Yee said he had brought his mother to Pink Dot that afternoon and was “excited” because he had never been to the event.

He also professed to be bisexual.

However, he was informed that he had been kicked out, he claimed, due to “the organisers’ discretion”.

They did not explain further, he added.

His mother decided not to go in as well, since he could not.

Yee claimed that he had also been banned from Free Community Church — described by him as “the only gay church in Singapore” — and Proud Spaces, an LGBTQ+ community space.

At least 4 sitting MPs attend Pink Dot

For the fifth consecutive year, Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP) attended the event at Hong Lim Park.

From the ruling party, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Darryl David was spotted at a community tent.

He was last seen at Pink Dot in 2024, together with a number of other sitting PAP MPs.

He told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that he had noted that “general support and positivity” within the community and in support of the community.

Describing it as “heartening”, he said it spoke well of the overall Singapore community.

He hoped that mindsets would continue to be changed following the repeal of Section 377A, adding:

You can repeal something (but) if you don’t change your mindset, it doesn’t really matter.

Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru, Chua Kheng Wee and Jamus Lim also made an appearance but declined to speak to the media.

The trio have attended previous editions of Pink Dot, with Ms He and Mr Chua coming last year. They were joined by Dr Lim in 2024.

MPs started being seen at Pink Dot in 2022

MPs started making public appearances at Pink Dot in 2022.

That year, Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek arrived at the event, a surprising development at the time.

Later, it was revealed that Dr Lim was also there, in his personal capacity.

Pink Dot 2026 featured redesigned park experience centred on storytelling

This year, Pink Dot marked its 18th year with a new format that emphasises personal stories and community connections rather than a traditional concert setup.

The theme was “Come Get Personal”, reflecting broader LGBTQ+ conversations following the repeal of Section 377A nearly four years ago.

Instead of centring activities around a single performance stage, Pink Dot 18 transformed the park into a series of themed zones, or “villages”, exploring different aspects of queer life in Singapore.

Over 20 LGBTQ+ community groups took part, hosting experiential booths, installations, and activities throughout the park.

Finally, it gathered all present to form the eponymous Pink Dot.

MS News has reached out to Pink Dot for more information regarding Amos Yee’s claims.

Also read: Pink Dot 18 to introduce immersive ‘villages’ highlighting stories of LGBTQ+ communities in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from @amosyeeishere on X and @pinkdot18 on Instagram.