Amoy Street Food Centre To Close For Renovations From 11 Oct

Singapore hawker centres are often visited by many people. Hence, it is important that they remain well-maintained to ensure the comfort and safety of patrons.

According to the National Environmental Agency (NEA), the latest hawker centre to undergo renovations will be Amoy Street Food Centre.

The food centre will close next Monday (11 Oct) till 10 Jan 2022. Hence, anyone planning to eat there should do so by this week.

Amoy Street Food Centre at Maxwell Road is popular among locals due to the large variety of food and famous stalls there.

Additionally, being within the Central Business District (CBD), the food centre tends to attract many office workers in the area.

Unfortunately, NEA has shared in their latest announcements that Amoy Street Food Centre will close for 3 months from next Monday (11 Oct) till 10 Jan 2022.

Other food centres that are currently closed for renovations are:

Blk 159 Mei Chin Road – till 9 Dec 2021

Blk 1 Jalan Kukoh – till 9 Oct 2021

Kallang Estate Market – till 12 Dec 2021

This also means that the well-loved fish soup stall, Han Kee, will be closed for quite some time as well. Located on the 2nd floor, Han Kee often sees a long line of hungry customers.

In light of the impending closure, fans of the stall who have been craving the fish soup should quickly patronise or dabao before 3pm on Friday (8 Oct) since they don’t open on weekends.

Patronise the food centre soon before it closes

Though Amoy Street Food Centre will be closed for quite some time, it is to help to make sure patrons have a better environment to dine at in the future.

Do remember to take some time to patronise your favourite stalls once more this year before they close for renovation.

Featured image adapted from Streetdirectory and Google Maps.