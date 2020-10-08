Zion Riverside Food Centre Closes For Renovations Between Nov 2020 To Feb 2021

Singaporeans particularly love their food, and our hawkers are much-loved thanks to their cheap yet good wares. But another well-loved hawker centre will be getting a facelift soon, after a spate of other foodie paradises announced temporary closures for renovations.

Zion Riverside Food Centre, housing stalls like Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle and No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow, will close for renovations from 1 Nov until 28 Feb 2021.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) website confirms this.

For now, No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow said they’ll move temporarily to Chinatown Complex.

The hawker centre located opposite Great World City is due for a renovation, which’ll last from 1 Nov to 28 Feb 2021.

For these few months, foodies around the area will have to get their kicks elsewhere.

The hawker centre is known for various delicacies like fried kuay teow and prawn noodles, with the former often drawing long queues.

Fried kuay teow stall will move to Chinatown temporarily

According to social media posts, No. 18 Zion Fried Kuay Teow said they’ll move temporarily to a store in Chinatown Complex.

They’ll occupy #02-025, and you can liken this to a 3-month pop-up store for fans in Chinatown.

There’s no word on whether other stalls in Zion will have temporary stalls, but we’ll update the post if and when they do.

Hang in there, foodies

Many of our hawker centres have been around for a considerable time, and while renovations are painful in the short-term, the refurbishments will mean that diners get to enjoy a nicer environment.

Although, of course, some would say that the environment matters less than the food, especially at hawker centres.

So hang in there foodies, for Zion Riverside Food Centre will be back after 28 Feb next year.

