‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Andre Braugher Who Played Captain Holt Passes Away At 61

Andre Braugher Who Played Captain Holt In ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Dies

American comedy series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or B99 garnered countless fans worldwide, largely thanks to its comedic value, helmed by talented actors. Among them was Andy Braugher, who played the often stoic yet endearing character of Captain Holt.

Sadly for fans, Braugher has passed away just recently on Monday (11 Dec).

The 61-year-old reportedly battled an illness shortly before his passing.

Perhaps a testament to his impact, tributes poured in from Braugher’s castmates and fellow actors in Hollywood.

Andre Braugher of B99 fame passes away at 61

Fans of the comedy TV series B99 may ship Jake and Amy, but many cannot deny that the stern character of Captain Holt has his charms too.

To thus learn that the actor behind the character, Andre Braugher, has passed away is therefore devastating.

The news broke today (13 Dec) that the 61-year-old had died on Monday (11 Dec). According to NBC News, the actor died of an illness, though his representative didn’t reveal further details.

Actors pay tribute

Reports of Braugher’s passing seemingly came as a shock to his castmates too, with actor Terry Crews who played Sergeant Jeffords on the show posting on Instagram:

Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.

Meanwhile, Marc Evan Jackson, who played Captain Holt’s husband Kevin on the show, simply exclaimed, “O Captain. My Captain.” over a picture of them together on X.

Of course, netizens on various social media platforms reacted to the heartbreaking news too, expressing their sadness and condolences.

Just four years ago in 2019, the dog named Stewart who played Captain Holt’s beloved corgi Cheddar on the show, died.

Left fans & fellow actors with precious memories

Clearly, Braugher left an indelible impact on viewers with his roles not just in B99 but all other roles throughout his career including ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998.

Besides the various awards he won in his 34-year career, the adoration Braugher earned from fans of all ages is perhaps among his biggest achievements.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to all who knew the actor. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from @andrebraugher on Instagram and Variety.