37-Year-Old Linked To Ang Mo Kio Cat Slashings To Undergo 2-Week IMH Evaluation

When community cats in Ang Mo Kio were found with ghastly wounds on their bodies, animal lovers across Singapore were up in arms. A search quickly ensued to find the culprit behind the slashings.

Thankfully, the authorities have managed to track him down. He’ll be facing charges in court today (9 Jun), under the Animals and Birds Act.

Over 10 community cats found seriously injured

Throughout the month of May, community cat feeders in Ang Mo Kio faced a distressing situation.

Cats were turning up with deep slash wounds on their bodies, exposing the flesh underneath their fur. In some cases, the cut even went deep enough to reveal the bone.

They tracked more than 10 cats with similar injuries, at neighbouring blocks in Ang Mo Kio.

Concerned for the helpless creatures’ safety, they reported the incidents to the authorities.

As a precautionary measure, some cats were temporarily housed in boarding facilities, noted TODAY.

Man arrested for Ang Mo Kio cat slashings

After weeks of efforts, the authorities were finally able to trace the cases to a 37-year-old man, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

An operation by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) along with the police led to his arrest yesterday (8 Jun).

Appearing in court via a video call, he was reportedly in tears and refused to show his face.

The 37-year-old will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for 2 weeks for psychiatric observation.

According to the Animals and Birds Act, a first offence may cost up to a $15,000 fine, up to 18 months’ jail, or both.

Subsequent offences entail a fine of up to $30,000, a jail term of up to 3 years, or both.

Glad that authorities arrested the suspect

Pictures of the cats’ wounds are distressing enough. We can only imagine what the felines must have gone through.

We’re glad that the authorities have successfully nabbed the suspect. Hopefully, this will deter him from repeating his offences. We also hope he’ll get the help he needs from IMH.

If you happen to see any cases of animal abuse in your neighbourhood, please contact the authorities ASAP.

