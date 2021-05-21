Ang Mo Kio Cats Found With Deep Slash Wounds On Body

Humans should all innately possess the traits of kindness and respect, especially towards the powerless and less fortunate. However, it seems that not everyone has these characteristics.

Over recent days, 4 cats in Ang Mo Kio – 3 of whom are feral – have been found with deep slash-type wounds on their bodies.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is currently appealing for information on these attacks and has also increased surveillance in the estate.

Over recent days, a number of cats have suffered deep slash-type wounds on their bodies.

This disturbing spate of attacks occurred in Ang Mo Kio around the vicinity of blocks 302, 316B, 335, 337, 343, and 346.

3 of the cats are feral, which translates to felines that are not socialized with people and tend to be fearful of people and survive on their own outdoors.

One of the cats – a brown and white mix – is deaf, making it a seemingly easy target for such abuse.

SPCA and volunteers seeking help

On Thursday (20 May), SPCA issued a statement on the incidents, thanking caregivers in the estate and appealing for information.

Residents in the neighbourhood can help by watching over the cats and keeping an eye out for suspicious persons.

Drivers who had parked their cars near the abovementioned blocks can also look through their dashcam footage and sound out any suspicious activities.

Those with information in relation to these incidents can contact SPCA at 6287 5355 (ext 9) or email them at inspector@spca.org.sg.

Hopefully, this display of animal cruelty will come to an end soon.

Let us do better as humans & look out for community cats

To attack a powerless creature is unforgivable and if we do see acts such as these, we should not hesitate to step in and stop it.

Our hearts go out to the cats who are silently suffering and the caretakers who selflessly protect them.

We hope the culprits responsible for these attack will be identified and dealt with soon.

