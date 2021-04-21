Famous 48-Year-Old Ang Mo Kio Fishball Noodle Stall To Close At End-May 2021

Ang Mo Kio (AMK) is home to its fair share of famous hawker stalls, such as Kuai San Dian Xin and Hong Heng Beef Noodles & Laksa.

Another popular AMK hawker is Choy Siang Fishball Noodle, which has been serving old-school Teochew fishball noodles for close to 5 decades.

However, all good things come to an end — owners of the stall have decided to retire by the end of May 2021.

So if you’d like a taste of their legendary fishball before they close for good, we recommend heading down ASAP.

Choy Siang Fishball Noodle to close by end-May

Earlier this month (7 Apr), the children of the uncle and auntie running the stall shared on Facebook their decision to retire.

Specialising in traditional Teochew-style fishball noodle, the stall is famous for its old-school fishball soup and unique chilli sauce.

The dishes are also fairly priced at just $2.80 for a small set and $3.30 for a big one.

Sometimes, the best things in life may not come free, but they are certainly affordable, to say the least.

Ang Mo Kio fishball noodle stall has rich history

Originating in the old Lau Pa Sat Market, the noodle stall has a long history going back to 1973.

It then relocated to Block 151 in Ang Mo Kio, where it’s currently located.

Being one of the few remaining stalls with handmade fishballs and fishcakes, Choy Siang apparently sees long queues on a daily basis.

Glorious reviews from customers

Do a simple search of ‘Choy Siang’ on social media and one will be bombarded with glowing reviews of the stall’s hearty dishes.

Here’s a glimpse into some customers’ reviews of Choy Siang’s Teochew fishball noodles.

One netizen says that the noodles are almost “addictive”, as his wife has to eat them at least once a week.

Another netizen recommends the fishball soup with bee hoon, saying that it’s “superb”.

Others have dubbed it the “best Teochew noodle”, as the old-school renditions can be hard to come by these days.

Farewell to another old recipe

Since the uncle and auntie have been at the job for so many years, it’s perhaps time that they take a break.

Sadly, this means we’ve to bid farewell to another gem of a traditional recipe.

The good news, however, is that we have till end-May to savour their old-school Teochew noodles. If you’re thinking of heading over, here are the deets:



Choy Siang Fishball Noodles

Address: 151 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, Block 151, Singapore 560151

Opening Hours: 7.30am–2pm (Sat–Tues), closed Mon-Wed

Nearest MRT: Yio Chu Kang MRT Station

Do be prepared for long queues though. From what we heard, an estimated 30-45 mins of waiting time is normal.

