OtakuGiftsStore Etsy Shop Has Totoro & Naruto Lamps That Let Your Love For Anime Shine

Sometimes doing required overtime in the wee hours of the night can make you feel lonely and unmotivated. However, if you’re an anime fan, there are cute lamps that can light up your mood.

Etsy shop OtakuGiftsStore has anime lamps featuring popular characters from franchises like Totoro and Naruto. Each lamp can change between 7 different luminous colours.

When you start to feel drowsy, perhaps these night lamps will inspire you to keep pressing on.

1. My Neighbour Totoro anime lamp

Much like the Hayao Miyazaki film, this lamp will fill your room with cosy and warm vibes. When work seems overwhelming, just glance at this nighttime buddy to keep calm and carry on.

Source

2. Spirited Away anime lamp

Fans will definitely have a soft spot for this neon lamp featuring Chihiro and Haku. If you’re planning to binge-watch your fave childhood films this holiday season, then this lamp can put you in the right mood.

Source

3. Naruto anime lamp

Naruto always told us to “Believe It!”—whenever we’re on the verge of giving up. Night owls using this lamp to study for exams will remember to persevere while finishing up their third cup of coffee.

Source

4. Haikyuu!! anime lamp

Haikyuu!! Season 5 might finally air in 2022 and as we wait for the upcoming season, consider decorating your room with the show’s merchandise to prepare for some volleyball-slinging action.

Source

5. Goku anime lamp

Goku’s signature Kamehameha attack unleashes an energy blast that can obliterate your room, even if it did take some time to charge up. So if this lamp can stay lighted up as long as he takes to power the attack, our rooms will be lit up for a very long time.

Source

6. One Piece anime lamp

This One Piece anime lamp featuring the entire crew will make your desk look very merry this holiday season. It’s also a perfect gift for a group of buddies who share the love of the manga as much as you do.

Source

Let Your Love For Anime Shine

These lamps are a worthy addition to any bedroom and would make any anime fan look forward to bedtime.

The Etsy seller specialises in creating lamps that can serve as perfect gifts or decor for your work area. The night lamps are priced at S$55.80 each, and you can make an order through the online shop here.

Now that you can let your love for anime shine — tag your anime-loving friends in the comment section so they can do the same too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Etsy.