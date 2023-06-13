ASTRO’s Cha Eun-Woo Will Be At ION Orchard & Tanjong Beach Club For Dior Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-Woo To Attend Dior Events In Singapore

Calling all AROHA: ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will be in Singapore to grace two Dior events.

In fact, fans might need to clear their schedules ASAP as the Parfums Christian Dior global ambassador will be here tomorrow (14 June).

You can catch a glimpse of the K-pop heartthrob at ION Orchard at 11am, and then at Tanjong Beach Club at 6pm.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to make appearances at ION Orchard & Tanjong Beach Club

In a surprise announcement via Instagram this morning (13 June), ELLE Singapore shared that Cha Eun-woo will be in town to grace the launch of Dior’s new perfume collection on Wednesday (14 June).

The event marks the launch of the La Collection Privée Dioriviera Fragrance, which is Perfume Creation Director Francis Kurkdijan’s first creation for the brand.

Fans have two opportunities to see the idol in the flesh as he will be making appearances at two separate events.

The star will be showing up at two different locations, once in the morning and again in the evening. They are:

11am: Dior Beauty ION Orchard Boutique (Level B2)

6pm: Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up

It is unclear how long he will be at each place and what exactly he will be doing. Other than looking extremely good, of course.

K-pop star’s first Dior event in Singapore

The singer and actor was appointed global ambassador for Dior earlier this year.

Since then, Cha Eun-woo has been actively participating in endorsement projects for the brand.

Dubbed the “Prince of Dior” by fans, he has also made appearances at Dior events globally, including the ‘Dare in Gris Dior’ event in Los Angeles in April.

Tomorrow’s events will mark the 26-year-old’s first work for Dior in Singapore.

That said, if you’re intending to head down to show some support for him, make sure to keep a respectful distance.

We wish our First Love a successful event tomorrow!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @eunwo.o_c on Instagram and Google Maps.