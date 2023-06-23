S’porean Aunty Says She Would Not Marry Again, Claims Men In S’pore Don’t Help With Housework

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Aunty Shares Thoughts On Men, Marriage And Children

On TikTok, street interviews often bring about unfiltered, sometimes even amusing insights from the everyday person.

Recently, Hong Kong content creator Torres Pit struck content gold when he interviewed an elderly lady in Singapore.

As Pit quizzed her about men, relationships, and more, she dished out a series of humorous yet thought-provoking remarks.

The clip has quickly gone viral, leaving viewers in stitches and pondering her amusing observations.

Aunty shares brutally honest thoughts on men and marriage

In the TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (21 Jun), one of the questions that Pit asked the aunty was if raising children is difficult nowadays.

She replied that it definitely is, pointing out she is still working at 71 years old.

Eventually, the conversation develops into one about men and marriage.

Pit directed the conversation towards Singaporean men, asking what the aunty thought about them.

Her expression turned to one of concern as she shook her head and said she dare not comment on what the men are like.

Following this, Pit inquired if the aunty herself is married to a man from Singapore, to which she said yes.

She immediately gave a hot take, claiming that Singaporean men never help with housework.

Pit then daringly posed a hypothetical question: If given the chance, would she choose to marry someone of a different nationality?

This is where the aunty had her mic drop moment, as she replied, “I won’t get married!” and walked off laughing mischievously to herself.

Aunty talks about the struggles of raising children and rising cost of living

In the video, the pair also discussed other matters such as raising children amidst the rising cost of living.

At one point, Pit asked the aunty why she had not retired yet.

Without skipping a beat, the aunty explained that retirement is not as simple as it seems.

She shared that she used to have the ideal mindset that she could retire at 70, only for that dream to be crushed by the rising cost of living.

“Everything now is super expensive,” she added.

Pit then went on to question if all this meant he should not have children either, to which the aunty rebutted him by saying he should, depending on his financial capabilities.

In the interview, she revealed that she has two kids and each of them has only one child.

Viewers both humoured and struck by the aunty’s revealing insights

While the aunty’s direct, candid answers left many viewers reeling with laughter, they also got others to reflect on the truth behind them.

One viewer said it was clear from the video that the aunty is done with all of it — men, relationships, work, and life in general.

Another viewer observed that when people ask older women for nuggets of wisdom, they always seem to answer with similar advice to not marry.

Meanwhile, another user praised the aunty for “looking vibrant” and having mental clarity despite being 71 years old.

Aunty shares life experience during casual street interview

While it started out as a casual interview, the aunty’s frank answers and matter-of-fact delivery have made it into one of the most buzzworthy videos on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the clip has over 400,000 views and 500 comments.

With her years of life experience, perhaps there’s some wisdom layered under the aunty’s cheeky comments.

What’s your take on her thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

