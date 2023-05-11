Americans Fail To Recognise S’pore Flag In TikTok Video, Guesses Include Argentina & Pakistan

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Americans Unable To Recognise Singapore Flag, Mistake It For Other Countries

After TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi revealed he was from Singapore during his highly publicised United States (US) Congress grilling session, you might think that people around the world would be more familiar with our Little Red Dot.

However, this does not seem to be the case — at least for the Americans in a recent clip.

In a TikTok video posted by @evryjewels, passers-by on the street were tasked with identifying the country flag shown to them.

It was obviously the flag of Singapore. However, many of them failed to give the correct answer, naming other countries like Argentina, Pakistan, and Croatia.

Ultimately, one girl answered correctly — but it was only because she lived in Singapore for 10 years.

Americans mistake Singapore flag for Argentina

In the video, which was shared by jewellery brand Evry Jewels, the interviewer showed people on the streets of Wisconsin a flag and asked them to name the country it belongs to.

If they guessed it correctly, they would win a piece of jewellery.

It turned out to be the Singapore flag — but many of the interviewees failed to guess it correctly, naming a whole bunch of other nations.

One of them guessed Pakistan, which also has a crescent moon. However, it is green, has only one star, and a vertical stripe.

Another girl even guessed Argentina, which is on a completely different continent and has a sun and blue stripes instead.

In fact, her friend was shocked by the girl’s answer, dumbfounded at how she could get it so wrong.

However, she too failed to guess correctly.

She said it was the flag of Afghanistan, which also looks very different from Singapore’s.

Other incorrect guesses included Türkiye, Cambodia, and Croatia.

Thankfully, the girl at the end of the clip finally managed to guess Singapore correctly.

She shared that she had lived in Singapore for 10 years, which is why she managed to recognise the flag immediately.

Netizens shocked at poor geographical knowledge

Naturally, Singaporeans were shocked that the Americans could not recognise their country’s flag, expressing their disappointment in the comments.

Some TikTok users added that it might be due to our small geographical size as a country.

Thus, Singapore — or at least our flag — may not be very well-known to Americans.

However, there were those who found humour in this situation.

After being mistaken for Argentina, one user joked that the Lion City houses a football legend called “Messi Tan”, combining the name of the iconic footballer with the most common surname in Singapore.

Hope Singapore’s flag is more recognisable now

While Singaporeans would naturally be able to recognise their own country’s flag quickly, that won’t always be the case for foreigners on the other side of the world.

After all, how many of us would be able to accurately identify the flags of all 195 countries on the planet?

That said, with the video getting over 233,000 views at the time of writing, we hope more people will now be familiar with Singapore’s flag.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @evryjewel on TikTok.