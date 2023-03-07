Baby Chicks At S’pore Botanic Gardens Take Shelter Under Mother Hen’s Wings During Downpour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Poignant Photos Show Mother Hen Protecting Baby Chicks From Rain At Botanic Gardens

Singapore has experienced quite a bit of torrential rain over the past few days, sending some of us running for cover.

Baby birds are no exception, but fortunately for this group of chicks, they had their mother for protection.

A photographer managed to capture them huddling under their mother’s wing for shelter, during a rainy day at the Botanic Gardens.

Hen protects baby chicks from rain at Botanic Gardens

Jeff Low, who goes by @jefflow_nature on Instagram, posted the touching scenes he captured in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group last Friday (3 Mar).

Speaking to MS News, Mr Low said that on 2 Mar, he visited Botanic Gardens and was on his way to capture pictures of an orange-headed thrush when it began to pour.

Taking shelter under a pavilion at Eco Lake, he spotted the endearing sight.

As the downpour continued around them, a group of four chicks huddled under their mother’s wings for comfort on the ledge of the pavilion.

The hen continued to stand tall and stoic as the chicks cuddled in the tight space for warmth, reluctant to leave their shelter.

Fortunately, the father wasn’t out of the picture. Mr Low mentioned in a comment that the rooster was sitting right beside the hen.

Regrettably, as Mr Low was on his way to get a picture of the thrush, he was unable to stay for long.

Heartwarming scene touches viewers

The post has gained a significant bit of attention on Facebook, with many users expressing their appreciation for the hen’s sweet gesture.

One netizen exclaimed that she found them adorable and that she had seen a similar sight along Bukit Timah Road.

A few users also praised the photographer’s skills, noting the excellent composition of the images.

Being able to capture such a scene on camera is indeed quite a feat.

Another commenter noted that the hen’s unconditional love as a mother helped her protect her young.

Beautiful moment capturing motherhood in nature

And of course, one user couldn’t help but make a particularly excellent pun.

Judging from the reactions, it’s fair to say that these pictures have warmed our hearts, especially in the recent chilly weather.

They’re also a sign of the universal nature of motherhood, which can often be witnessed not just in humans, but in animals as well.

Here’s to our local photographers capturing more of such incredible moments when interacting with nature.

Featured image adapted from Jeff Low on Facebook.