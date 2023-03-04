Temperature Drops To 21.6°C In Admiralty On 4 Mar, Highest Rainfall Also Recorded There

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Temperature Drops To 21.6°C In Admiralty On Saturday, Rain Expected To Continue Over Next 4 Days

February ended with a sudden heavy downpour on Tuesday (28 Feb) that has continued into the beginning of March.

The wet weather has now extended into the weekend, with heavy rain expected.

This has seemingly also translated into chilly temperatures, with a low of 21.6°C recorded in Admiralty on Saturday (4 Mar).

It’s no coincidence that Admiralty also experienced the highest rainfall of the day.

Temperature drops to nadir in Admiralty at 11.35am

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the lowest recorded temperature for Saturday (4 Mar) was 21.6°C.

This notable nadir was detected in Admiralty at 11.35am in the morning.

Even the day’s highest temperature was relatively low — a breezy 25.9°C recorded in the East Coast Parkway (ECP) at 9.58pm.

30 mins below 22°C in Admiralty

Apparently, the climate at Admiralty was already quite cool and brisk in the early morning, ranging from 23.5-24.5°C.

However, after 10am, it took a sharp turn downwards, plunging below 23°C. After about 11.30am, it started going below 22°C down to 21.6°C.

It remained below 22°C for about 30 minutes before steadily rising.

Highest rainfall on 4 Mar also in Admiralty

The drop in temperature was possibly caused by the heavy rain that fell over Admiralty in the late morning.

From 10am, the area experienced a burst of rain going up to 8mm for the hour. After 11am, a deluge of up to 22mm fell on the estate, only letting up after 12 noon.

This resulted in a total of 36mm of rain falling over Admiralty. That figure was also the highest amount of rainfall recorded for 4 Mar.

More of the same for the next 4 days

While 4 Mar was wet and chilly, more of the same can be expected on Sunday (5 Mar).

MSS predicts light showers across Singapore from midnight to 6am, while the rest of the morning will be cloudy but dry.

However, thundery showers are expected to return in the central, southern and western parts of the island in the afternoon from 12 noon to 6pm.

In fact, that seems to be the pattern for the next four days — thundery showers in the afternoon.

Thus, be sure to bring an umbrella if you’re out and about in the next few afternoons.

Rain will ease in second week of March

If you’re sick of the rain, you’ll probably have to look forward to the second week of March.

According to the MSS’ weather advisory for the first half of March, Singapore’s experiencing widespread and continuous rainy conditions due to the Northeast Monsoon rain band, with thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

However, they should gradually ease in early March.

The second half of the fortnight will be “relatively drier”, MSS said.

But there will still be localised short-duration thundery showers in the late afternoon on some days, over certain parts of the island.

The daily temperature is predicted to be between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

On a few days with less cloud cover, it may even reach around 34°C.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at newso@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ZH Lee on Facebook and MSS.