S’pore Temperature Drops To 21.1°C, Rainy Weather Expected Over Next 4 Days

Temperature Around Singapore Dips On 1 Mar, Rainy Weather Expected To Continue

Singaporeans welcomed March in cool sweater weather as rain poured over the island.

On Wednesday (1 Mar) morning, central Singapore’s temperature dropped to as low as 21.1°C.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), this rainy weather will persist over the next four days.

From Thursday (2 Mar) to Sunday (5 Mar), the weather is expected to reach a low of 23°C and a high of 32°C.

Newton’s temperature dips to 21.1°C

Singapore has seen non-stop rain since Tuesday (28 Feb) afternoon, which has lasted over 20 hours.

As a result, the temperature dropped to as low as 21.1°C in Newton at 5.07am this morning, reported MSS.

This is lower than January’s lowest recorded temperature of 22.3°C.

Even hours later, at 7.22am, the temperature in the area still stood at 21.6°C.

According to The Straits Times (ST), temperatures in Clementi and Ang Mo Kio also dipped to 21.7°C and 21.9°C, respectively.

As for the Sembawang and Admiralty area, temperatures reached 22.1°C.

In the East, Changi recorded temperatures of 22.4°C, and East Coast Parkway was at 23.1°C.

As of 9.22am, the cool weather persisted, with most parts of Singapore seeing temperatures around 22°C.

Rainy weather & cool temperatures to persist

At the time of writing, MSS’s 24-hour forecast predicts that the current rain will continue till Thursday (2 Mar) but is expected to get lighter.

Temperatures are also expected to stay between 22°C and 27°C.

MSS forecast states that the rainy weather will continue for the next four days.

There will be afternoon showers on Thursday (2 Mar), while the following three days are expected to be filled with thundery showers in the afternoon and evenings.

Temperatures would remain relatively cool at a low of 23°C and a high of 32°C in the four days.

Earlier this week, on Monday (27 Feb), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said rainy and windy weather is expected from 28 Feb to 1 Mar.

The agency had also predicted that temperatures would dip to around 22°C. This sudden bout of wet weather is caused by the northeast monsoon surge in the region.

Featured image by MS News.