Heavy Rain Expected This Weekend, Temperatures May Drop To 21°C In Parts Of S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Heavy Rain To Persist This Weekend In Singapore

For the past few days, Singapore has been experiencing thundery showers.

Well, like it or not, get ready to continue to expect such heavy rain this coming weekend.

On Friday (3 Mar), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast heavy rain to take place between Friday and Saturday.

The MSS also believes that the daily minimum temperature could drop to between 21°C and 22°C in some parts of the country.

Another monsoon surge expected to affect Singapore

According to an announcement from the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Facebook, another monsoon surge is expected to hit Singapore.

This will happen between Friday (3 Mar) and Saturday (4 Mar).

Based on hourly forecasts, it appears as though no area in Singapore is spared from such rainfall.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the MSS had forecast thundery showers in the afternoon for most days in the first week of March.

It also predicted that the total rainfall for the first half of the month will most likely be above average for most areas in Singapore.

The heavy rainfall on Tuesday (28 Feb) was also a result of a monsoon surge. It was the wettest day in February on record.

Temperatures may drop to as low as 21°C

According to the MSS, the daily minimum temperature could drop to between 21°C and 22°C in some places.

Based on its forecast, it appears as though we will continue to experience heavy showers throughout the weekend.

With more rainy days ahead of us, let’s not allow the wet weather to dampen our spirits.

Remember to bring out your umbrellas and stay safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.