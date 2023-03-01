28 Feb Declared ‘Wettest Day On Record’ For February, Kallang Saw The Most Rain

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

28 Feb 2023 Was Wettest Day On Record For February

On the last day of February, Singapore experienced one of its wettest days when the rain started pouring non-stop for over 20 hours.

Although most Singaporeans are familiar with the country’s weather conditions, it’s safe to say no one was expecting yesterday’s weather.

Even after the sun had set, the rain persisted throughout the night.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the rainfall recorded on 28 Feb makes it the wettest day on record for February.

Rain will gradually ease in early March

In a press release on Wednesday (1 Mar), MSS said Singaporeans can expect rainy conditions to ease in early March gradually.

However, thundery showers will still occur in the afternoon of most days in the first week.

This will then swap to sporadic showers in the latter half of the fortnight, with forecasts expecting the period to be relatively drier.

Counting up both sides of the early parts of March, MSS forecasts above-average rainfall over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures will range from 24°C to 33°C on most days, with a high of 34°C when there’s less cloud cover.

Monsoon surge in South China Sea reason for sudden downpour

Explaining the sudden prolonged downpour yesterday, MSS said a high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent brought strong north-easterly winds over the South China Sea.

More commonly known as a monsoon surge, this phenomenon brought widespread and continuous thundery showers over Singapore on 28 Feb.

All Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stations across the island recorded more than 100mm of rainfall.

Kallang recorded the highest rainfall at 225.5mm, exceeding the previous record in February of 159.3mm in 1995.

Lowest temperature recorded in February was 21.3°C in Jurong

February was relatively cool this year, with daily maximum temperatures below 33°C on most days.

The highest record temperature was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on 10 Feb at a sizzling 34.2°C.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Jurong on 15 Feb, at a cool 21.3°C.

Those residing in Tanjong Katong may be keen to know that the area recorded 281% above-average rainfall.

