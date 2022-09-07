‘Badge Lady’ Handed New Charges For Not Wearing Mask In Orchard

‘Badge Lady’ Faces New Charges For Not Wearing Mask In Orchard In Mar 2022

The infamous ‘Badge Lady’, Phoon Chiu Yoke, appears to have found herself in trouble once again after her 4-month jail sentence last year.

On Wednesday (7 Sep), the 55-year-old was handed new charges for failing to wear a mask in Orchard when required by the law, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She was also charged with failing to comply with an officer during investigations. She will return to court in October.

‘Badge Lady’ handed 3 new charges for not wearing a mask

After multiple appearances last year, 55-year-old Phoon Chiu Yoke returned to the State Court again today (7 Sep).

Like past instances, Phoon is back in court for similar offences.

This time, she faces three charges for offences allegedly committed in early-Mar 2022 when it was still mandatory for residents to wear masks while out in public.

Two of the charges are in relation to her failure to mask up at two locations in Orchard:

Mandarin Gallery

Outside Victoria’s Secret along Orchard Road

The two incidents reportedly took place on 6 Mar 2022 and happened within about 30 minutes of one another.

The second offence seems to be of particular interest, as it fits the description of a scene in Xiaxue’s video earlier this year.

Since the court sentenced Phoon to four months’ jail in Sep 2021, she likely committed her new offences about a month after her release.

The third charge handed to Phoon was for her failure to attend an investigation by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on 31 Mar, unsurprisingly, for a mask offence.

Will return to court in Oct

According to TODAY, Phoon was unrepresented when she reported to court on Wednesday (7 Sep).

For failing to wear a mask when required under the law, she faces a jail sentence of up to a year, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both as a repeat offender.

She will be returning to court for a pre-trial conference in October.

