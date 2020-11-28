KOI Has Baileys Milk Tea For Those Who Are As Cray For Alcohol As They Are For BBT

Creamy, sweet, and chocolatey, it’s no surprise that Baileys Irish Cream is among one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the market.

So when it gets pair it with the beverage of the decade that is bubble tea, it’s almost guaranteed to be a hit.

Come next Tuesday (1 Dec), that concoction will be available at the Signature KOI outlet at Star Vista, bringing customers the best of both world as far as bubble tea and alcohol are concerned.

Image courtesy of Signature KOI

Baileys mixed with earl grey milk tea available at Signature KOI

According to Signature KOI’s press release, the Baileys Earl Grey is the brand’s maiden attempt at creating an alcoholic bubble tea drink.

Image courtesy of Signature KOI

Given how well-loved both beverages are, it is likely to be well-received by fans.

The combination of chocolate with milk tea might not be an entirely new concept, but with alcohol thrown into the mix, we expect this to be different from any BBT offering you’ve tried.

$7.60 for an M size cup

The Baileys Earl Grey is available in M size and will cost $7.60 with an estimated alcohol content of 2%.

Image courtesy of Signature KOI

That’s about twice the concentration of Jolly Shandy, so you won’t have to worry about walking around with a crimson face after finishing it.

Baileys fans can also have it more gao by requesting for an extra shot of Irish cream at an additional cost of $1.50.

As with all BBT drinks, customers can zhng the beverage with their topping of choice at $1.50 each:

Vanilla ice cream

Coconut jelly

Coffee jelly

Mini bubble

Boba

Konjac bubble

Oat can also be added at an additional $2.50.

Needless to say, the beverage is only available for customers aged 18 and above due to it containing alcohol.

Available at Signature Koi @ The Star Vista

Baileys Earl Grey is only available at Signature KOI’s outlet at The Star Vista. Here are the deets:

Signature KOI (The Star Vista)

Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, The Star Vista #01-06 Singapore 138617

Opening hours: 11am-10pm (Mon-Thurs), 10.30am-10pm (Fri-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Buona Vista

Source

What other innovative bubble tea flavours would you like to see?

Know someone who’s as cray about Baileys as he or she is for bubble tea? Tag them in the comments so they know about the latest BBT offering in town.

Alcohol or not, we hope the Baileys Earl Grey is the start of a series of innovative milk tea from Signature KOI.

What other unique bubble tea flavours would you like to see them come up with next? Share them in comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted courtesy of Signature KOI.