Beauty World Book Centre Closing Down In Sep 2022

Bibliophiles in Singapore should be pretty familiar with one of Beauty World Centre’s best secondhand bookstores, Beauty World Book Centre.

This particular secondhand bookstore has been around for over 30 years. It has steadily provided us with a source of comfort, amassing a following of book lovers as a result.

It is therefore unfortunate that this beloved bookstore will be closing down. The famous bookstore has announced that come Sep 2022, it will be shutting its doors for good.

Beauty World Book Centre closure due to high rental costs

In a Facebook post on 27 Feb, a book lover shared that Beauty World Book Centre will close down in Sep 2022.

The shopping mall is reportedly raising the cost of rental to $2,000 per month. According to the OP of the post, the bookstore’s current revenue is not enough to cover the cost of maintaining the unit and covering expenses.

In response to MS News’ queries, the bookstore owner confirmed that he is indeed planning to close down due to high rental costs.

As of now, he does not have any plans to shift the business elsewhere either.

Singaporeans urged to support bookstore

Fans of the bookstore were quick to offer their support in light of the oncoming closure. The OP encourages all Singaporeans to step up and offer their assistance to the bookstore owner.

The secondhand bookstore has an old-timey, homely atmosphere and is one of the last of its kind in Singapore. The OP describes the bookstore as a ‘relic from another era’.

If you want to look for real physical books that bring magic to your life, please come to this bookshop and support it before it closes forever.

Under the Facebook post, Singaporeans share their love for the bookstore, with one commenting that they used to visit all the time.

It is clear to see that this secondhand bookstore is beloved by all, not just for its books but for its welcoming ambience as well.

Beauty World Book Centre closed on Mondays

Beauty World Book Centre is a piece of our history, and preserving it for as long as possible is in our best interests.

If you’d like to offer your support or just immerse yourself in the books offered, pop by the bookstore at the address below:

Beauty World Book Centre

Address: #03-08 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177

Opening hours: 11.30-8.30pm (Tues-Fri), 11pm-8.30pm (weekends). Closed on Mondays

Contact: 6469 8070

Nearest MRT Station: Beauty World

Support our local bookstores

Many of our local stores have been deeply affected by the recent pandemic. It probably doesn’t help that we tend to use technology to immerse ourselves in the world of stories in this digital age.

However, there lies a certain magic to paperback novels and old-fashioned bookstores.

In these troubled times, we must do our part to preserve these pieces of our past, as well as support our local businesses.

