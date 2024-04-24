Man allegedly touches woman’s feet after drawing smiley face with marker in S’pore, gets arrested

Man arrested for allegedly touching woman’s feet after drawing smiley face with marker

On Monday (22 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) reported the arrest of a 36-year-old man for allegedly touching a woman’s feet while taking pictures of them.

He approached her with a request to draw a smiley face on her feet before doing so.

The man is set to be charged in court today (24 April).

Man allegedly touches woman’s feet after drawing smiley face on them

The victim lodged a police report regarding the incident at about 4.20pm on 18 April.

According to SPF, the man approached her with the request as part of a dare, asking if he could draw a smiley face on her feet with a marker and take photos afterward.

The victim alleged that the man touched her feet while taking the photos.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish the man’s identity through follow-up investigations.

On 22 April, they arrested him along Mayflower Road and seized a marker, a mobile phone, and two storage devices as case exhibits.

Faces up to 3 years’ jail

The man will be charged in court on 24 April with the offence of outrage of modesty according to Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

He faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning or any combination of the three punishments.

SPF reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of the community.

Officers will spare no effort in ensuring the swift apprehension of offenders and will deal with them sternly.

Concluding the press release, SPF urged the public to remain vigilant and to report matters to the police if they witness an incident of molestation or are aware of someone being a victim of molestation.

Also read: Man Allegedly Grabs Woman’s Thigh During S’pore Grand Prix, Arrested For Outrage Of Modesty

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Annette Shaff on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and Singapore Police Force.