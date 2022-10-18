LTA Removes Bedok North Kerb After Motorists Keep Mounting It While Making U-Turn

LTA Removes Kerb At Junction Of Bedok North Road & Bedok North Street 2

While traffic accidents often involve motorists and pedestrians, they can also happen due to road hazards like inconveniently designed features.

Over at Bedok North, a particular kerb has apparently been causing problems for motorists who keep mounting the concrete divider while making U-turns there.

After receiving feedback from the public, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently removed a section of the kerb for safety reasons.

Motorists mount protruding kerb at Bedok North while making U-turn

Even though road divider kerbs are commonly found all over Singapore, a particular one in Bedok North has been causing grief to some motorists trying to make U-turns at the junction.

Located at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok North Street 2, a section of the concrete divider protrudes slightly beyond the nearby pedestrian crossing. This is in contrast to many other road dividers, which simply end before the pedestrian crossing.

Over the years, it seems many motorists have found themselves mounting the protruding portion of the kerb while making a U-turn at the junction.

This happened as recently as 15 Sep, when a black car almost completely drove over the kerb in question, only to stop with one of its rear wheels resting awkwardly on the divider.

Images of the junction on Google Maps show that the kerb had been around from as early as 2008.

Over the years, the edges of the kerb seemingly grew more worn out, presumably due to motorists mounting it.

Kerb removed for safety purposes

On Tuesday (18 Oct), East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan shared on Facebook that the LTA has removed the protruding section of the kerb for safety purposes.

Ms Chan acknowledged that there have been several incidents of cars mounting the kerb while making a U-turn. This is despite the presence of “sign markers”.

Hopefully, now that the kerb has been removed, fewer incidents like that will happen again.

Nevertheless, road features aside, all drivers should be careful when manoeuvring their vehicles, especially at traffic junctions.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Cheryl Chan on Facebook.