Bedok South Stall Selling Vadai Barely Gets Customers

Since we entered Phase 2 Heightened Alert, there have been calls for Singaporeans to support hawker stalls that are not on digital and delivery platforms.

Given dining-in isn’t allowed during this period, such stalls are seeing a significant dip in customers.

Recently, a netizen took to Facebook to highlight the plight of an Indian snack stall that had been badly affected during the pandemic.

Given the poor business, the auntie running the stall apparently makes just 10 vadais at any one time for fear that they might turn cold.

Netizen shares plight of Bedok hawker stall auntie selling vadais

Last Saturday (29 May), Mr Tan was walking around Bedok South Market and Food Centre when he chanced upon the stall.

Business at the other stalls was apparently brisk, but nobody seemed to be patronising the Indian snack shop in front of him.

Apparently, some passersby would occasionally stop to take a look but would walk off soon after.

Mr Tan decided to have a conversation with the lady manning the stall and soon learned that business had been poor of late.

In fact, the auntie allegedly shared that she hardly makes any money if not for the rental rebate from the government.

Unlike many other stalls, the shop isn’t listed on any food delivery platforms too.

In light of the ailing business, the auntie reportedly makes only 10 vadais at any one time for fear that they might turn cold and hard.

Still, she continues to wake up early every day to prepare the ingredients.

Vadais sells for $0.60 each

Seeing the tough situation that she was in, Mr Tan decided to support her by purchasing several pieces of vadai at $0.60 each.

Mr Tan was full of praise for the fried snack, noting that they were soft and flavourful. Other reviews online also praised the food’s affordability and tastiness.

He took the chance to urge netizens to support the auntie by patronising her stall or by sharing his Facebook post.

If you are thinking of visiting the stall, here are the deets:

Moli Food Stall

Address: 16 Bedok South Road, #01-18 Singapore 460016

Opening hours: Morning till late afternoon

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

Apart from vadais, the stall also sells other snacks like thosai and appam too.

Hope stall would see more customers

It’s heartbreaking to learn that some hawkers are facing such tough situations during Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

We hope more residents will patronise the stall after learning of the auntie’s plight and allow the business to ride out these difficult times.

Have you been to the stall yourself? Leave a review of the food to encourage other netizens to patronise the hawker.

