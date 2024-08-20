Best Denki warehouse sale has up to 93% off tech must-haves from Dyson, Samsung, LG & more

Get electronics & appliances from only S$1 at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale

When it’s time to upgrade your tech, finding unbeatable deals can make all the difference.

Picture this: top-of-the-line gadgets from brands such as Dyson, Samsung, and LG at prices that feel almost too good to be true.

Well, it’s happening at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale at Hersing Centre in Tampines, where discounts go up to 93% and some items are priced as low as S$1.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home, swapping out old gadgets, or simply treating yourself, you won’t want to miss this event.

Score Dyson faves at half off

When you think of cordless vacuum cleaners, Dyson is probably one of the first brands that pops into your head.

Known for their high prices as much as their power and efficiency, Dyson products are usually a splurge. But not at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale, where you can grab these sought-after items for half off their usual price.

For instance, the Dyson Digital Slim Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, typically priced at S$799, can be yours for just S$339. That’s nearly 60% off.

This model might be smaller and lighter than others, but don’t let that fool you.

It sucks up dirt like a pro, whether it’s on carpets, floors, mattresses, or couches. Plus, you can switch it from a long stick to a handheld in seconds, making it perfect for those tricky spots.

Besides its cleaning products, Dyson’s also got a dreamy range of hairstyling tools.

The Dyson Corrale, which was launched in 2020, is not your average hair straightener.

First off, it’s cordless, so you can say goodbye to those pesky tangled cords.

Secondly, it features unique patented plates that flex to shape and gather your hair, ensuring even heat distribution and tension. This means less heat damage because you don’t have to crank up the temperature to achieve those smooth, straight locks.

If you’re in need of a hairdryer instead, Dyson Supersonic display sets will also be available in various colours for S$199. We doubt you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Level up your WFH & home entertainment setup

Whether you’re tackling work-from-home challenges or transforming your living room into an entertainment paradise, the right gear can make all the difference.

With the Lenovo 300 USB Mouse, you no longer have to struggle with your laptop’s trackpad.

Its ergonomic design fits perfectly in your hand, making long work hours a breeze. And at just S$1 during the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale, it’s a steal you can’t miss.

Pair that mouse with a 25-inch Full HD monitor — going for just S$59 at the event on 22 Aug — and voilà! You’ve got a mini home office setup that’s ready for anything.

Now, let’s talk sound. Whether you’re on an important conference call or vibing to your favourite playlist, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has your back (or rather, your ears).

Thanks to active noise cancellation, distractions are a thing of the past. And with a whopping 72% off, they’re a must-have at just S$69.

After a productive day, there’s nothing better than kicking back and watching a good show, especially if it’s on a huge screen with high resolution and vibrant colours.

The Best Denki warehouse clearance sale will have a wide selection of television sets on offer at up to 65% off, including 4K smart TVs from LG and Samsung, so take your pick.

Of course, no home theatre experience is complete without killer audio, and the Sony 2.1 ch Soundbar certainly delivers.

With powerful bass and crystal-clear audio, this sleek speaker will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

More home entertainment options

While a massive TV screen can’t be beat for binge-watching marathons, don’t underestimate the sheer charm and convenience of a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9.

Its mobility means you can seamlessly continue catching up with your show on the train or at a cafe the next day, and its impressive battery life ensures you’ll stay entertained for hours without constantly searching for a charger.

Speaking of portability, gaming PCs have certainly come a long way, evolving from bulky contraptions to notebooks you can easily fit in your bag.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a powerhouse packed into a streamlined design.

Featuring a high-performance Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay, making it perfect for both work and play.

If belting out emo hits at the top of your lungs is your idea of fun, then the Jojocat karaoke set is about to become your new BFF.

This nifty device comes with everything you need to turn your living room into your own private concert hall. A high-quality wireless microphone that captures every heartfelt note? Check. An advanced sound system that makes you sound like a pro? Double check.

And guess what? At a special price of S$28 during the Best Denki sale, it’s cheaper than a two-hour karaoke sesh at some KTV chains.

Get more than S$300 worth of coupons to use at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale

All this is just a glimpse of what you can expect at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale, happening for five days only at Hersing Centre from 21 to 25 Aug.

In addition to the jaw-dropping deals we’ve already mentioned, there’ll be a special clearance on display sets for refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, monitors, TVs, and mobile accessories from top brands such as Apple, Philips, Tefal, Sony, Sharp, and more.

Since you’ve made it all the way till here, here’s a very special treat for you.

Flash this MS News article to the cashier to receive a coupon booklet worth more than S$300 to use at the Best Denki warehouse clearance sale. You’re welcome.

And here are all the details you need to plan your trip:



Best Denki warehouse clearance sale

Address: 23 Tampines Street 92, Hersing Centre #06-00, Singapore 528892

Dates: 21 – 25 Aug

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm

Nearest MRT stations: Simei & Tampines West

For more information, visit the official website and don’t forget to follow Best Denki on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of all the latest updates.

Scoring high-end gadgets at a bargain feels like finding hidden treasure, except you didn’t have to fight dragons or sail perilous seas to get your hands on this map.

So get ready for a shopping adventure and discover deals that’ll make you feel like you’ve just struck gold.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Best Denki.

Featured image courtesy of Best Denki, adapted from AppleInsider, and by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.