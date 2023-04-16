Bishan Multi-Storey Carpark Named As ‘Most Smelly’, Urine Apparently Seen In Staircase Landing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Urine Apparently Seen In Bishan Carpark Staircase, Town Council Warns Against Public Urination

Bishan is known as a desirable HDB estate due to its central location and proximity to schools and amenities.

However, there’s at least one thing about Bishan that a netizen isn’t too keen on: The multi-storey carpark (MSCP) in Bishan Central.

They’ve described it as possibly the “most smelly” MSCP in Singapore.

That’s because of the pools of urine in the staircase, they said, sharing a video of a very wet staircase landing.

Video shows staircase landing with many wet spots

In a video clip posted on the Singapore Incidents Instagram account, a grimy-looking staircase landing can be seen.

While staircase landings are typically not the cleanest places, the floor appears to be quite damp.

The landing is covered in dark patches of what seems to be a liquid substance.

Town Council notice warns against public urination

At one point, the camera pans to a notice from Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council titled “Public Urination”.

It warned that public urination is unhygienic and inconsiderate, and offenders may be fined.

Repeat offenders may be charged in court.

They advised members of the public to report to the town council or National Environment Agency (NEA) should they witness such acts.

Bishan carpark named as ‘most smelly’

At the end of the video, it was indicated that this was taken at Block 514 Bishan Street 13.

That’s the MSCP above Bishan Bus Interchange in Bishan Central.

In the caption, it’s called the “most smelly MSCP in Bishan”.

It might even be the most smelly in Singapore, they added.

People allegedly ‘urine at will’ in Bishan carpark

The bad smell is because people treat the staircase as a public toilet, the OP said.

That means they allegedly “urine at will”, disregarding the town council notice.

As a result, using the staircase is like entering a “landmine” as one could have the disgusting experience of stepping into a pool of urine, they added.

Bishan is most expensive estate to dine out in

The OP snidely said that, ironically, the “most expensive HDB flat” can be found in Bishan.

Technically, while there have been Bishan flats sold for over S$1 million, the most expensive flat in Singapore isn’t in the estate.

However, a recent Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) study has revealed that Bishan is the most expensive estate to dine out in, so perhaps that’s what the OP means.

Man called out ‘uncultured’ behaviour in Bishan

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first complaint about Bishan in the last two months.

In March, a man called out what he felt was “uncultured” behaviour by residents at Bishan Bus Interchange — the same building that houses the MSCP.

He was referring to how passengers would stand around the boarding area and rush to board when buses arrived instead of queueing up at the railings.

Perhaps if he took a walk up the staircase in the building he would’ve found something even worse than failing to queue up.

Hopefully, those who engage in inconsiderate behaviour there will literally clean up their acts soon.

