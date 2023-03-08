Bishan Folks Called Out For ‘Uncultured’ Behaviour At Bus Interchange, Netizens Come To Their Defence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Claims People Do Not Queue At Bishan Bus Interchange, Calls Behaviour ‘Uncultured’

On Tuesday (7 Mar), a man took to Facebook group COMPLAINT SINGAPORE to call out what he felt was ‘uncultured’ behaviour by residents at Bishan Bus Interchange.

He said that passengers would stand around the boarding area and rush to board when buses arrived instead of queueing up at the railings.

However, netizens came to the Bishan residents’ defence, saying they do so because there is often more than one bus they can take.

Some also said it was a common scenario at all bus interchanges, not just in Bishan.

Claims people rush for buses at Bishan Bus Interchange

In his post, the man said he has been to many bus interchanges, but his experience at the Bishan one has been “the worst”.

He went on to say that nobody queued at the railings. Instead, they stood around the boarding area waiting for buses.

Despite this, he went to queue at the railings, thinking no one else was taking the bus.

However, when the bus came, he said everyone rushed to get on the bus and ignored him in the queue.

Initially, the man thought it was a one-off incident. But the same thing happened the second time he was at Bishan Bus Interchange.

“Bishan people, shame on you! So uncultured and boorish,” said the man.

He then claimed that this scenario doesn’t happen at other bus interchanges, such as those in Clementi, Boon Lay, Woodlands, Bedok, and Pasir Ris.

Netizens say behaviour is common at all interchanges

His post soon went viral, garnering over 100 shares. In the comments section, netizens came to the defence of Bishan residents.

The top-liked comment explained that many stand at the side of railings because they can take more than one bus.

Many others supported this view. One netizen said bus operators should place these buses further to discourage passengers from such behaviour.

Others also said that this behaviour was relatively common at all interchanges.

But they agreed with the OP that it should be common courtesy to allow those in the queue to board the bus first.

