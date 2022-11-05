Blood Donors With A+, B+ & O+ Types Needed Urgently, Stockpile Now Being Used

Singapore’s Blood Stocks Are Low, Donors Needed Or Some Operations May Be Postponed

The Singapore Red Cross is once again appealing for blood donors to come forward due to an urgent need for blood donations.

This time, donors of blood types A+, B+ and O+ are needed — that’s basically all the common blood types except for AB+.

Stocks are running so low that they’re already drawing on their stockpile, they said.

Help needed from blood donors

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (2 Nov), the Red Cross called for blood donors to step forward if they’re of types A+, B+ or O+.

Their help is needed as there are patients who need transfusions.

They can also spread the word to others who may be willing to give blood.

According to the Singapore Red Cross website, A+, B+ and O+ blood types are currently at a low level as of Friday (4 Nov).

Recent Covid-19 wave a reason for low stocks

In another Facebook post on Thursday (3 Nov), the Red Cross said the recent Covid-19 wave was one reason for the declining blood donor turnout.

Many regular blood donors that they’ve tried to activate are either recovering from Covid-19 or have had close contact with Covid-19 sufferers.

Another reason cited is the resumption of overseas travel, they said — implying that many donors are simply not in the country.

Stockpile now being used

The situation has become so dire that the Red Cross has been forced to break into their stockpile, they said.

This is because the amount of blood collected daily is unable to meet the amount used by patients daily.

If the shortfall continues, some elective operations might have to be postponed.

Check your eligibility

To be eligible to donate blood, the following criteria must be fulfilled, according to the Red Cross.

aged between 16 and 60 (youths aged 16 and 17 will need to bring a signed parental consent form)

weigh at least 45kg

in good health

no have any symptoms of infection (e.g. sore throat, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea) for at least one week

no fever in the last four weeks

a haemoglobin level of at least 12.5g/dL for females, and at least 13.0g/dL for males (a test will be administered at the donation site)

An eligibility quiz can be taken here. Do note that if you’ve travelled in the last four months, you may not be able to donate either.

Once you’re eligible, you can make an appointment to give blood at the Red Cross website using SingPass.

Alternatively, you may choose to walk in to any blood banks or community blood drives.

A list of these walk-in blood donation venues can be found here. The Red Cross can also be contacted at 6220 0183 to check eligibility or opening hours, and make an appointment.

If you fit the criteria, consider dropping by a blood bank to donate blood. By doing so, you could save many lives.

