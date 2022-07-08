Blood Donors With A+ & O+ Types Called To Step Forward, Stocks Are Running Low

Blood Donors Needed Or Surgeries May Be Postponed, Says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

When we’re healthy, we may not notice the existence of blood banks. However, when you or a loved one need surgery urgently, they may save your lives.

However, to do that they require donations from eligible members of the public to maintain healthy levels.

That’s why Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has made a personal appeal to Singapore for donations of A+ and O+ blood.

Stocks are running low for these blood types, he added.

Blood donors called to step forward

In a Facebook post on Friday (8 Jul), Mr Ong called for those with blood types A+ and O+ to step forward.

They are needed to donate blood to save lives.

If the blood supply shortfall continues, major elective surgeries will have to be postponed, he said.

1,800 blood donors needed

According to the Singapore Red Cross website, A+ and O+ blood types are currently at a low level.

Specifically, 1,800 units of blood are needed, said Mr Ong — 600 of A+ and 1,200 of O+.

These must come in over the next two weeks.

Low stocks due to high usage, lower donor turnout

In a Facebook post of their own on Friday (8 Jul) night, the Singapore Red Cross gave two reasons for the low levels of A+ and O+ blood.

These blood types have high usage, they said, and blood donor turnout has been “lower than normal”.

This could be because many regular blood donors that they’ve tried to activate are down with Covid-19, amid the current surge in cases.

Check your eligibility

To be eligible to donate blood, the following criteria must be fulfilled, according to the Red Cross.

aged between 16 and 60 (youths aged 16 and 17 will need to bring a signed parental consent form)

weigh at least 45kg

in good health

no have any symptoms of infection (e.g. sore throat, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea) for at least one week

no fever in the last four weeks

a haemoglobin level of at least 12.5g/dL for females, and at least 13.0g/dL for males (a test will be administered at the donation site)

An eligibility quiz can be taken here. Do note that if you’ve travelled in the last four months, you may not be able to donate either.

Once you’re eligible, you can make an appointment to give blood at the Red Cross website using SingPass.

Alternatively, you may choose to walk in to any blood banks or community blood drives.

A list of these walk-in blood donation venues can be found here. The Red Cross can also be contacted at 6220 0183 to check eligibility or opening hours, and make an appointment.

Additionally, all blood banks will be closed on Sunday (10 Jul), as it’s the Hari Raya Haji public holiday.

Drop by to donate blood today

While not all of us can become doctors, almost all of us can save lives by donating blood.

If you fit the criteria, consider doing your part and dropping by a blood bank to donate blood.

By doing so, you could save many lives — and who knows, one of them could be your own or that of somebody you know.

Featured image adapted from Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash.