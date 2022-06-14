Young S’pore Man Has Donated Blood 29 Times, Says Each Pint Saves 3 Lives

Young Singaporean Man Who Donated Blood 29 Times Supports Cause

As members of a community, we should do our part to help those in need. Some folks even go above and beyond to assist those who are vulnerable.

Yong Sheng, a “Champion Blood Donor” from Singapore, is one such selfless individual.

As his title suggests, the young man has apparently donated blood 29 times, saving many lives in the process.

In celebration of World Blood Donor Day, he’s urging fellow Singaporeans to donate blood as well, pointing out that each pint of blood can save three lives.

Youth from Singapore has donated blood 29 times

On Tuesday (14 Jun), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung posted a TikTok video of his interview with Yong Sheng, whom he dubbed a “Champion Blood Donor”.

According to Yong Sheng, he has donated blood a total of 29 times.

Explaining what motivates him to give blood, he said, “Every time I go, I save up to 3 lives”.

When asked where he usually donates blood, Yong Sheng shared that he prefers to go to the Health and Sciences Authority (HSA) blood bank at Outram.

He commended the facility, quipping that “that’s the only place that gives sandwiches”.

He also urged other Singaporeans to do their part and donate blood as well.

“You don’t need to be a doctor to save lives,” he said, “just go and donate blood.”

Steps to donate blood at local facilities

Yong Sheng also listed out what to expect for those interested in giving their blood at medical facilities in Singapore.

First, donors have to fill up a declaration form. After that, they must register with the staff before undergoing a haemoglobin test.

Next is a medical screening to determine that they’re medically fit to give blood, followed by the actual blood donation itself.

Afterwards, donors can enjoy refreshments provided by the facility.

Do note that there is a list of requirements that individuals must adhere to before donating blood, all of which can be found on the website here.

According to the website Singapore Red Cross, less than 2% of Singapore’s residents donated blood to local clinics in 2021.

That is an alarmingly low number, especially when medical facilities are always in need of blood to attend to patients.

Drop by to donate blood today

As Yong Sheng so aptly pointed out, there are many ways for us to save lives — we need not be doctors to do that.

As today (14 Jun) is World Blood Donor Day, consider doing your part for society and make plans to pop by a blood bank to donate blood. In doing so, you could help to save the lives of countless Singaporeans.

Featured image adapted from @ongyekung on TikTok.