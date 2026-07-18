BMW driver nearly sideswipes motorcyclist after allegedly failing to check blindspot before changing lanes on TPE

BMW driver fails to check blind spot, nearly hits motorcyclist before changing lanes on TPE

A collision between a BMW driver and motorcyclist nearly occurred on 15 July along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

At around 10.25am, the driver had appeared to attempt switching lanes before checking his blind spot, leading to the close shave.

Dashcam footage posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page shows the incident from dashcams mounted at the front of the motorcycle.

BMW driver did not signal before changing lanes

In the footage, a blue BMW is seen travelling on the right of the motorcyclist along TPE near the Seletar Flyover.

As the motorcyclist moves forward, the BMW suddenly enters his lane without signalling.

The driver only turns on the signal when he is actively moving into the lane, surprising the motorcyclist.

Motorcyclist keeps his balance

The abrupt move forces the motorcyclist to swerve into the left lane, almost losing his balance and nearly ramming into the lorry beside him.

In response, he honks at the driver in hopes of catching his attention.

However, the BMW driver does not respond, merely changing into the different lane and driving off.

Importance of checking blind spots

While some netizens have pointed out that the motorcyclist was in the driver’s blind spot, others said that this was no excuse for not checking carefully before switching lanes.

A blind spot is an area around the vehicle that is not visible through rear-view or side mirrors.

There are zones where other cars or vehicles can go unnoticed, which can be dangerous when changing lanes.

In such cases, it is crucial for drivers to perform a quick head check — by glancing over their shoulders to verify that the blind spot is clear.

For one netizen who understood the situation from both perspectives, staying alert and being patient as road users are the key to avoiding accidents.

“A little extra care from both drivers and riders can save lives,” they wrote.

Also read: BYD driver stops on Farrer Road to change lanes, causes vehicles behind to collide before leaving scene

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Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.