1 Of 2 BMWs Speeding Along CTE Smashes Into Lorry, 3 Conveyed To TTSH

BMWs Speed Along CTE Causing Collision With Lorry

Speeding is a dangerous activity that may cause serious accidents, some of which may result in casualties.

Such was the case when the drivers of two BMW vehicles decided to throw caution to the wind by speeding along the Central Expressway (CTE) after the Braddell exit.

One of the cars crashed into the rear of a lorry, causing a collision.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reached the scene soon after, conveying three people to the hospital.

BMWs speed along CTE, one collides with lorry

On Sunday (12 Jun), a netizen posted footage of the BMWs speeding alongside the main traffic to ROADS.sg on Facebook, bringing significant attention to the incident.

According to the OP, the incident had occurred along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Braddell exit on Saturday (11 Jun), at around 6am.

Both cars were speeding down the road until one of them crashed into the rear end of a lorry.

This caused the lorry to careen in a 360-degree spin before smashing into the centre divider railing.

It eventually landed on its side, while the BMW crashed into the railing of the opposite side shoulder.

Three persons were conveyed to hospital

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that they had received an alert about the accident on 11 Jun along CTE towards SLE after the Braddell Road exit at about 6.10am.

Upon arrival, they found one individual trapped in the rear passenger seat and another in the front passenger seat of the BMW.

SCDF then proceeded to free both persons using hydraulic rescue equipment. They then conveyed three individuals to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Wishing all victims a speedy recovery

The situation could have been worse had authorities not arrived at the scene.

Fortunately, SCDF arrived promptly and was able to render aid to the injured parties.

This incident is an example of how speeding can endanger the lives of others.

Moving forward, we hope other motorists drive carefully and refrain from speeding.

