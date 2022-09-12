New Pods At Boon Lay HDB Are Your Own VIP Room For Working & Studying, Open 24/7

Work-Study Pods With Aircon & Soundproofing Are Now At 3 Boon Lay HDB Blocks

On 11 Sep, nine private pods were unveiled at three Boon Lay HDB void decks. Previously, pods were available at community spaces, making this the first time the pods are right under your block.

Void decks were conceptualised as shared spaces for HDB residents to mingle, but times are a-changin’ as more people require private spaces to work and study due to evolving needs, such as work-from-home arrangements.

Beginning with three pods at each block, there will be more at other housing estates if uptake is high, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

3 Boon Lay HDB blocks will have soundproof, 24/7 pods for work & study

On Sunday (11 Sep), national development minister Desmond Lee unveiled the pods at their official launch, noting there are greater calls for private spaces, especially to take confidential calls or business calls.

The West Coast GRC MP also noted that housing has to reflect the broader set of needs and aspirations that Singaporeans, young and old, now have.

Not all houses are conducive for work and study, and many wish for soundproof spaces if they have to work from home.

The pods are run by Burztech, and you can make a booking via the Burzt app.

Each pod can seat up to two, with full air-conditioning, free wi-fi and power sockets included. They are also reportedly soundproof.

Opening promo of S$3.50/hour till 10 Oct

There’s an opening promotion, where a booking costs six cents a minute, or S$3.50 an hour, until 10 Oct.

Then, they’ll cost 7.5 cents a minute (S$4.50/hour).

Additionally, 25 lower-income students received 35 hours of credit that they can use for the pods until December.

Here’s where you can find the pods:

Block 183C Boon Lay Avenue

Block 260 Boon Lay Drive

Block 674B Jurong West Street 65

