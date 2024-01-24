Boss In Taiwan Cancels Stressful Corporate Event & Gives Employees S$427 Angbao Each Instead

Boss In Taiwan Gives Employees S$427 Angbao From Funds For Cancelled Corporate Event

After hearing that his employees were reluctant to attend a corporate event, a boss in Taiwan cancelled it for them.

He then redistributed the money used to fund the event, giving each of his employees an angbao containing NT10,000 (S427).

Explaining the decision, the boss said no one likes eating with their bosses and would much rather sit down for a meal with their families.

Cancels corporate event for employees

Last Tuesday (16 Jan), Luo Shaonan — the founder of Fufa Shoes in Taiwan — took to Facebook to share about his decision to cancel his company’s corporate event.

In his post, he shared that he had initially scheduled a company dinner event that all employees had to attend.

However, Mr Luo ended up cancelling it after learning that his staff found the occasion stressful to attend due to the presence of stakeholders.

In addition, he explained that for some employees, it would be their first time meeting the stakeholders.

As a result, it could be “awkward” for them to have dinner together.

Boss in Taiwan gifts employees S$427 angbao

Mr Luo went on to share that he decided to give his employees angbaos, part of which contained the money he intended to use on the event.

The angbaos contained NT10,000 (S$427.29) each — more than the NT2,000 (S$85.45) that would’ve been spent per person for the event.

Mr Luo added that his employees said they much preferred the money.

This way, he noted, they could spend it on having a dinner with their family members instead.

Mr Luo ultimately ended his post by stating he would continue to implement changes catering to the needs of his staff.

His post has since gone viral, with more than 2,300 comments at the time of writing.

Many netizens complimented Mr Luo for his efforts in looking after his employees.

Meanwhile, others wanted to know if his company still had vacancies for new staff members.

In response, Mr Luo joked that they could submit their résumés.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a company in Taiwan has provided its employees with eye-catching benefits.

Earlier this month, Tigerair Taiwan awarded an average of 10.8 months’ bonus to its employees.

