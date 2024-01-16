Tigerair Taiwan Employees Get Average 10.8 Months’ Bonus, Some Receive Up To 14 Months’ Worth

Tigerair Taiwan Awards Employees Average Of 10.8 Months’ Bonus

Since the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions, air travel has continued to soar in popularity.

This has led to big paydays for airline employees. Last year, Singapore Airlines employees received up to eight months in bonuses after the company recently recorded its highest profits ever.

Now, Tigerair Taiwan has followed suit by awarding workers with 10.8 months of bonus on average.

This comes after a banner year for the budget airline, which made NT$12.57 billion (S$533 million) in sales in 2023.

Tigerair Taiwan employees get 4 months’ pay, standard bonus & performance-based bonus

On Monday (15 Jan), Tigerair Taiwan chairman Chen Han-ming announced in a press conference that the airline had issued 10.8 months’ worth of pay in bonuses on average.

According to Focus Taiwan, all 800 plus employees of Tigerair Taiwan would receive:

Four months’ pay

A standard bonus of NT$20,000 (S$850)

Between NT$50,000 (S$2,100) and NT$80,000 (S$3,390) in performance-based bonuses.

With that, top-performing employees could receive as much as 14 months’ worth of salary in bonuses.

Prior to this month’s issuance, the airline had also awarded employees with bonuses in August and December last year.

SET News reported that all employees had already received the bonuses by the time the announcement was made.

Employees get salary increment of 4% on average & food subsidy increment of 12%

On top of the bonuses, employees will also get a salary increment of 4% on average.

If the increase amounts to an additional NT$3,000 (S$127) per month, this means an employee would get a raise of 11.48%.

Additionally, Tigerair Taiwan will be raising employees’ food subsidies by 12%.

The increments come on the heels of complaints made by the company’s workers union.

In a Facebook post shared last Thursday (11 Jan), the union slammed the airline for having the lowest salary increase compared to China Airlines, EVA Air, and Starlux.

After Chairman Chen’s announcement, the union posted a celebratory message expressing that the members’ voices had been heard and that their hard work had paid off.

Tigerair Taiwan recorded whopping 848.29% increase in sales from 2022

During the press conference, Chairman Chen thanked employees for their part in helping the airline weather challenges brought on by the pandemic.

As a result of their hard work, combined with the recovery of the tourism sector, the airline posted consolidated sales of NT$12.57 billion (S$533 million) in 2023.

This marks a whopping increase of 848.29% from the previous year.

In conjunction with the airline’s 10th anniversary this year, Tigerair Taiwan is also launching a new flight route to Fukushima.

This would become its 19th route to Japan, a destination which has accounted for more than 80% of the airline’s revenue.

It is also set to launch flights to Hong Kong in the summer.

