Scoot Employees Will Reportedly Get Around 6 Months’ Bonus In Recognition Of Their Hard Work

Scoot Employees Will Get Around 6 Months’ Bonus After SIA Group’s Record FY22/23 Profits

As many people all over the world put Covid-19 behind us and embark on “revenge travel”, airlines are raking in profits again.

One of those benefiting is the Singapore Airlines Group (SIA Group), which announced record profits for financial year 2022/2023.

Following that, their budget airline Scoot will reportedly give their employees around six months’ bonus in recognition for their hard work.

Scoot employees to get performance & ex-gratia bonus

Eligible Scoot employees stand to get their bonus in two parts: a performance bonus and an ex-gratia bonus, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted the carrier as saying.

While the performance bonus will be about 4.76 months, the ex-gratia bonus should be a maximum of 1.5 months — amounting to about 6 months in total.

The ex-gratia bonus is based on 0.5 months for each of the last three financial years, which were plagued by Covid-19.

Bonus in recognition of Scoot employees’ hard work

Scoot said they’re giving out that large bonuses to recognise employees’ “dedication, hard work and sacrifices”.

They also noted the success of the group’s three-year transformation programme.

The initiative has “enhanced its competitiveness and strengthened its foundations for the future”, Scoot added.

SIA giving employees at least 6.65 months’ bonus

Scoot’s move follows that of its sister airline SIA, which is giving their employees at least 6.65 months’ bonus.

Together with an additional bonus of up to 1.5 months’, that amounts to around eight months’ bonus for eligible staff.

This is to recognise their sacrifices, especially since they had to endure pay cuts in order for SIA to survive the pandemic.

SIA Group announced record profits

Earlier this month, SIA Group announced record profits for FY22/23, the highest in their 76-year history.

The company recorded a net profit of S$2.157 billion up till 31 Mar, a massive increase compared with the S$962 million the year before.

They also saw record revenue of S$17.775 billion — a 133.4% increase — and operating profits of S$2.692 billion.

In terms of passenger volume, SIA and Scoot saw six times more passengers compared with last year.

While SIA’s passenger load factor was a record of 85.8%, Scoot was no slack, with a figure of 83.9%.

Scoot also set a record of their own — an operating profit of S$148 million, a whopping S$602 million jump from the previous financial year.

Reaping rewards for their resolve

After what were a turbulent few years for the airline industry, we’re glad their long-suffering employees are finally reaping the rewards they deserve.

Kudos to our local airline staff for their resolve in tough times, and hopefully they enjoy their windfalls.

Now that people are clamouring to travel again, they can look forward to being busier.

Featured image adapted from FlyScoot on Facebook.