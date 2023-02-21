Chinese Boy Dances & Sings For Malay Classmate On Her Birthday, Multicultural Friendship Warms Hearts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinese Boy Dances & Sings For Malay Classmate During Her Birthday

Most people rack their brains to think of creative ways to make their friends’ birthdays memorable.

For one Chinese boy in Malaysia, he celebrated a Malay classmate’s birthday by putting his heart into a ‘Happy Birthday’ dance for her.

His teacher caught sight of this sweet gesture and took to TikTok to share the heartwarming moment.

His sleek moves prove that sincerity is key to putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

Chinese boy dedicates dance to Malay classmate

In the 13-second clip the teacher posted on TikTok, the boy can be seen flaunting his moves in a series of turns and gestures towards his flattered classmate.

Interestingly, the song he was dancing to was ‘Happy Birthday’, sung by his classmates in Mandarin. Their classmates also clapped along to his moves enthusiastically.

At the receiving end of his dance was a Malay girl, who seemed amused by his grooves and shy about the attention she was getting.

While we’re unsure if his dance was planned or an impromptu act, the boy surely nailed it to the ending pose.

Beautiful multicultural friendship warms hearts

In the comments section, several users highlighted how the boy’s gesture reminded them of a scene straight out of a drama.

Others also praised him for his adorable antics and his memorable gesture for his friend.

It is touching to see the boy put in such great effort to put a smile on his classmate’s face, and heartwarming to see how supportive the other classmates are as well.

We hope their adorable friendship will continue to blossom.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.