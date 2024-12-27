3-year-old boy in Indonesia swept away after falling into drain, reportedly feared dead

3-year-old in Indonesia falls into drain while playing with other children

A three-year-old boy is feared dead after falling into a drain and being swept away by floodwaters in Indonesia on Tuesday (24 Dec).

The boy fell into a drainage system while playing in heavy rain with two other children, according to media reports compiled by ETtoday.

Children were playing on flooded street in Indonesia

CCTV footage posted on X, which had a time stamp of 3.34pm on 24 Dec, showed the children playing on a flooded street in Surabaya during a downpour.

An older girl pointed out a particularly deep “puddle” to the others, unaware that it was actually a drainage ditch that was much deeper than the surrounding puddles.

When the three-year-old boy approached the spot, he accidentally stepped into the drain and instantly disappeared underwater, swept away by the fast-moving current.

Initially, the girl seemed unaware of the incident until another boy screamed in panic and alerted her to the boy’s disappearance.

Both children then ran off to seek help.

Boy feared dead as he hasn’t been found yet

Search-and-rescue teams were quickly dispatched after receiving the report.

However, there has been no update on the boy’s whereabouts.

The authorities believe the boy might have drowned after being carried away by the flowing waters.

