2-Year-Old M’sian Boy Goes Missing In Downpour While Mum Mans Stall, Body Found In Drain

Body Of 2-Year-Old Malaysian Boy Found In Drain After He Went Missing In Downpour

This time of year usually sees more rainfall in our part of the globe due to the October-November inter-monsoon period.

Sadly, a heavy downpour in Malaysia led to the death of a two-year-old boy.

He and his sister had been playing in the rain while their parents ran a nasi kerabu stall nearby.

However, his mother later noticed he was missing. Along with her husband, they went looking for him, to no avail.

Unfortunately, someone found his body in a drain the next morning.

Mother of 2-year-old boy watched him get into car with sister after playing in rain

Last Saturday (25 Nov), the boy’s mother, Nor Amiza Che Kar, posted a public plea on Facebook to help locate him.

She revealed that her son, Muhammad Danish Mohd Faizal, had gone missing at 3.30pm that day during a heavy downpour.

After packing up an order for a customer, she turned around to discover that her son was not there. The only thing that was left of him were his slippers.

At the time, she believed that he had not drowned and might still be alive.

Alongside the caption were photos of her son and videos of Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department at the scene of the incident.

According to Berita Harian, Danish and his four-year-old sister had been playing in the rain next to their parents’ stall.

Madam Amiza recalled then asking the two to get in the family car and change into fresh clothes.

“I watched them cross the drain safely and get in the car before a customer came along to buy 10 packs of nasi kerabu,” she recounted.

Father of 2-year-old boy waded through drain to search for him

Upon settling the customer’s order, Madam Amiza turned around and saw her daughter exit the car alone, with Danish nowhere to be seen.

When she and her husband asked their daughter where Danish was, she said she did not know.

Panicked, the parents immediately went looking for him around the area.

Upon noticing Danish’s slippers on the grass next to a drain in front of their stall, they diverted their search there.

As it was still raining, Danish’s father had to wade through and submerge himself in the drain to look for the boy.

However, the search was unsuccessful.

Following that, they lodged a police report. The officer in charge then sought help from the Fire and Rescue Department.

Body of 2-year-old boy found in drain 1.3km away from where he fell in

The search and rescue operation went on until 11.30pm on Saturday (25 Nov) and resumed the next day.

Tragically, Danish’s body was found at 9.30am the next morning.

Berita Harian reported that the two-year-old was believed to have fallen into a drain.

He was found floating in a drain located 1.3km away from where he possibly fell in.

The drain is 4.6 metres wide with a depth of nearly two metres.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department officer, they received a tip from a civilian who had spotted a floating object.

Officers were then dispatched to the location and found that the ‘object’ was actually the child’s body.

Danish’s body has since been sent to the Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem.

Danish’s mother shares last video taken of him before his death

Throughout the ordeal, Madam Amiza has been sharing frequent updates on her Facebook profile.

Hours after Danish’s body was found, she dedicated a heartfelt tribute to him in a post.

“Danish my love, go on and play in beautiful heaven. I will love you forever, ” she wrote.

She also revealed that she has been tested greatly by Allah, having lost her own mother earlier this year in April.

In later posts, she also pleaded with the public to erase videos showing Danish’s corpse at the time he was found.

Lastly, she shared the last video she took of her son before his demise.

It captured a sweet moment between Danish and his younger brother, Ariq.

Danish could be seen planting kisses on his brother, who was sleeping.

Unbeknownst to the family, that would be the last time Danish kissed his brother.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Madam Amiza and her family for this heartbreaking loss.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Berita Harian.