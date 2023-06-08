M’sian Boy Gets Buttocks Pierced By Spiked Fence When Climbing Over, Rescued After 20 Minutes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Loses Balance While Climbing Fence, Gets Impaled By 15cm Spike

The mischievous nature of children can sometimes leave them in bewildering situations.

On 5 June, one unfortunate boy in Malaysia had to learn a painful lesson about not playing on fences after he lost his grip while climbing across his home fence.

This resulted in his buttocks getting pierced by a long spike on the fence.

Firefighters eventually rescued the boy after 20 excruciating minutes.

12-year-old gets pierced in buttocks by spiked fence

According to China Press, the 12-year-old boy was climbing the fence at his home in Selangor, Malaysia.

While doing so, he lost his balance and landed on his buttocks on 15cm fence spikes.

He continuously bled from the impalement and started crying in pain.

However, he dared not move as the spike was deeply lodged within him.

His mother was not home at the time, so neighbours were the ones who found him and called for help.

According to neighbours, the boy often played around the fences.

Firefighters cut into fence, rescue boy in 20 minutes

According to Bernama, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said 10 firefighters from the Sungei Besar Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location of the incident.

They managed to extricate the boy and sent him to the hospital for treatment.

According to China Press, firefighters spent 20 minutes using various tools to break apart the fence.

He was conveyed to the hospital together with a part of the fence before undergoing an operation to remove the spike.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Media Ohsem on Facebook.