Boy Riding Scooter Narrowly Avoids Car As He Cuts Across Junction In Buona Vista

Boy Riding Scooter Cuts Across Junction In Buona Vista, Slows Down Before Car Can Hit Him

While the authorities have implemented strict regulations on the use of e-scooters, non-motorised kick scooters are still being ridden on footpaths, mainly by children.

However, kick scooters still need to be used responsibly for public safety reasons.

This became evident when a young boy riding a scooter in Buona Vista narrowly avoided tragedy.

He almost got hit by a car when he cut across a road junction.

Incident took place at North Buona Vista Road junction

The heart-stopping incident was shared in a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante.

According to the contributor, it took place along North Buona Vista Road on Tuesday (18 July) afternoon at 3.57pm.

The camcar was travelling in the direction towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) when it stopped at the junction with Vista Exchange Green.

Boy on scooter cuts across Buona Vista junction

From the video, the boy riding his scooter can be seen approaching the junction from the corner of Rochester Mall.

With the green man in his favour, the boy at first crosses the road normally using the pedestrian crossing, along with other pedestrians.

However, things turn dangerous when he reaches the halfway point and decides to cut diagonally across the junction to the corner where the Ministry of Education (MOE) building is located.

This involves cutting directly across traffic coming from Vista Exchange Green.

Car narrowly misses boy on scooter at Buona Vista junction

Sure enough, as the boy is doing so, a dark-coloured car approaches towards him.

A woman in the camcar, seeing the potential danger, can be heard gasping in shock. The car also sounds its horn.

Luckily, the boy also appeared to have seen the car and slows down.

This action probably saved his life as the car narrowly misses him as it rushes past.

Seemingly unperturbed, the boy continues on his way towards the corner.

‘Miracle’ that boy wasn’t hit

The contributor said the boy is small-built and it wouldn’t have been surprising if the car hadn’t seen him.

Thus, it was a “miracle” he wasn’t hit, they said.

They shared the video so that it would somehow alert the boy’s parents so they can teach him about the danger of his behaviour.

Boy on scooter almost hit by car in April 2022

A similar incident took place in April 2022, when a boy riding a scooter was also almost hit by a car in MacPherson.

However, in that instance the boy was crossing at the pedestrian crossing and the car had beaten the red light.

Thankfully, the boy was alert enough to draw back when he saw the car approach and avoid a collision.

Be more cautious on the road

People who’re rushing for time, whether they’re scooter riders or motorists, may be tempted to flout safety rules.

However, this is always unadvisable as it endangers lives.

While the individuals in the incidents above were alert enough to avoid disaster, not every case will have a happy ending.

Hopefully, the boy will be more careful when he rides his scooter in future.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.